THE LAUS Hyundai Group of the LausGroup of Companies (LGC) said it will continue to partner with Hyundai for its passenger cars, as the business is now overseen by Hyundai Motors Philippines (HMPH).

The Pampanga-based conglomerate, together with HMPH, reaffirmed a commitment to further improve customer satisfaction and service across the Laus Hyundai Group dealerships located in Baliuag, Bulacan, Dagupan City, La Union, and Ilocos Norte. The Laus Hyundai Group has been in operation since 2005.

Said LGC Chief Executive Officer Lisset Laus-Velasco, “The LausGroup is very excited for this longstanding partnership with Hyundai as we continue to share the passion for cars and customer care that both of our brands have been known for.”

Joined LGC Executive Director Diorella Laus, “We are very excited to showcase the newest vehicles in Hyundai’s lineup and make them more accessible to our customers in our Laus Hyundai Group dealerships in North and Central Luzon. We look forward to working with Hyundai to continue what we have started to bring satisfaction to our loyal customers.

The Laus Hyundai Group is also a distributor of Hyundai commercial vehicles (trucks and buses).