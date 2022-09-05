Second round of MSCC Miata Spec Series roars off

1 of 2

SIXTEEN RACE-PREPPED Mazda MX-5 roadsters raced to the checkered flag during the second round of the Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC) Miata Spec Series.

Changes to the rules at this stage of the four-round series saw the formation of three different classes — the GT Radial Novice Class, the Rota Masters Class, and the Shell Pro Class. “Not only does this reflect the diversity of the racing talent present, but it also aims to nurture and develop up-and-coming racing talents to hone their talents in succeeding years,” said Mazda Philippines in a release.

Allan Uy in Car No. 99 continued to dominate as he took the overall win in Races 3 and 4. In the Shell Pro Class, Mr. Uy took Race 3 with a 1.192-second margin over Tyson Sy in Car No. 05, who is also racing in the Shell Pro Class. Angie King in Car No. 12 completed the podium finishers.

Mr. Uy struck anew in Race 4 with a 4.317-second lead over Ms. King. Paul Henderson Perez, driving in the Shell Pro Class, ended up in third.

In the GT Radial Novice Class, Jaime Miguel Almario took victory in Race 3 with Dino Imperial in second and Kirk Baltazar in third. In Race 4, it was Javier Toledo who took the top spot, followed by Jaime Miguel Almario and Kirk Baltazar.

The Rota Masters Class Races 3 and 4 were won by Windy Imperial, while Lito Ignacio took home second place in Race 4. Providing even more excitement in Round 2, Pilipinas Shell VIPs and guests were treated to a taxi ride in the MSCC Miata Spec Series cars by the racers.

The MSCC Miata Spec Series MX-5 uses a showroom-stock 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine mated to a six-speed Skyactiv manual transmission. In order to extract even more grip, the suspension components have been upgraded and reinforced with Cusco sports coil overs and chassis braces.

A custom stainless steel exhaust system, developed by local company Drift Xaust, maximizes air flow and enhances the aggressive racing note emanating from the MX-5’s 181hp power plant. A Sparco competition steering wheel, racing seat, harness and safety net, along with a new Cusco racing roll cage, are all installed in each car to ensure control and safety. All Miata Spec Series cars come fitted with GT Radial Champiro SX2 tires mounted on custom 17 x 8.0 J Rota Strike wheels.

The MSCC Miata Spec Series is sponsored by Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., GT Radial tires, and Rota Wheels. Round 3 is scheduled on Oct. 29 (Races 5 and 6), and Round 4 will be held on Nov. 26 (Races 7 and 8). All races will be held at the Clark International Speedway.