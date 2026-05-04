A magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted northeast of San Julian, Eastern Samar on Monday afternoon, with intensities reported in several areas, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The tremor occurred at exactly 2:09 pm, with its epicenter located 20 kilometers northeast offshore of San Julian, Eastern Samar, PHIVOLCS said in Earthquake Information No. 2 released at 2:41 pm.

The agency also said the quake was of tectonic origin and had a focal depth of 56 kilometers.

PHIVOLCS noted that there may still be changes in the information as new data are collected.

It also confirmed that no tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake.

Reported intensities, or the levels of shaking based on public observation, were recorded in several areas.

The highest, Intensity V, was felt in Tacloban City, while Intensity III was reported in Casiguran and Juban in Sorsogon, and Intensity II in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

Instrumental intensities, or scientifically measured ground shaking, recorded Intensity V in Can-avid, Eastern Samar; Alangalang and Dulag in Leyte; and Intensity IV in Abuyog, Carigara, and Palo in Leyte, as well as Palapag and San Roque in Northern Samar.

Intensity III was recorded in Bulusan and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon; Naval in Biliran; Hernani in Eastern Samar; Albuera, Baybay City, Hilongos, Isabel, and Villaba in Leyte; Ormoc City; and Hinundayan, Malitbog, San Francisco, and Sogod in Southern Leyte.

Intensity II was reported in Esperanza and Monreal in Masbate; Prieto Diaz in Sorsogon; San Francisco in Cebu; and Kawayan in Biliran.

Lastly, Intensity I was recorded in Tabaco City, Albay; Aroroy and Cataingan in Masbate; Donsol in Sorsogon; Passi City in Iloilo; Carcar City and Cebu City in Cebu; and Maasin City in Southern Leyte.

PHIVOLCS said damage and aftershocks are expected following the quake.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that assessments by regional and local disaster risk reduction and management offices in affected areas are ongoing to evaluate any potential damage caused by the earthquake. — Edg Adrian A. Eva