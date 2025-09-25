Several local governments in Metro Manila and more than a dozen areas suspended classes on Friday as Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, locally known as Opong, threatened to bring torrential rains and strong winds, intensified by the Southwest Monsoon.

In separate advisories posted on Facebook, classes at all levels were suspended in the capital, including the cities of Las Piñas, Manila, Marikina, and Muntinlupa.

Several areas in CALABARZON also followed suit, including the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, Quezon, and Rizal, covering cities such as Calaca and Bacoor.

Meanwhile, parts of the Bicol Region, where the severe tropical storm is likely to make landfall on Friday, also announced class suspensions. This includes Masbate and parts of Camarines Norte, such as Labo, Talisay, and Vinzons.

Suspensions were likewise declared in parts of Pangasinan, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Romblon. In Northern Samar, similar announcements were also made. — Edg Adrian A. Eva