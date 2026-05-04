Home Top Stories Philippine manufacturing PMI contracts in April as new orders slump
Philippine manufacturing PMI contracts in April as new orders slump
Philippine factory activity contracted in April, the first time since November, amid a sharp decline in new orders.
The S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slumped to 48.3 in April, a reversal from the 51.3 in March.
“The Filipino manufacturing sector started the second quarter of 2026 with a renewed worsening of operating conditions as the headline index fell below the neutral 50.0 reading for the first time in five months,” Maryam Baluch, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a report.
A PMI reading below 50 shows a deterioration in operating conditions from the previous month, while a reading above 50 signals an improvement.
S&P Global said new orders declined rapidly, while production stalled in April. The decline in new orders was the steepest since August 2021.
“Total new sales were also weighed down by a deteriorating export market demand picture,” Ms. Baluch said.
In April, new export orders fell at a “notably accelerated and rapid pace” as the closure of trade routes resulted in a pause in shipments and led to customer hesitancy.
“However, manufacturing firms in the Philippines expect to shake off current woes, as confidence for the year ahead rose to a 17-month high,” Ms. Baluch said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile