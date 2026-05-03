THE Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has approved toll collection for Segment 3B of the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (CAVITEX) C5 Link linking Sucat in Parañaque City to C5 Road in Taguig City starting May 5.

In an advisory over the weekend, TRB said Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), through its unit, will begin collecting tolls of P59 for Class 1 vehicles, P117 for Class 2, and P176 for Class 3 vehicles traveling between Dr. A. Santos Avenue (Sucat Road) in Parañaque City and Taguig City starting Tuesday.

Motorists traveling between Taguig and Roxas Boulevard or Zapote will pay P97 for Class 1, P194 for Class 2, and P291 for Class 3 vehicles.

The project is a joint venture between MPTC subsidiary Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

Segment 3B, which opened on March 30, is a two-kilometer toll road linking the 7.7-kilometer CAVITEX C5 Link to the R-1 Expressway and connecting Sucat to C5 Road.

The segment complements earlier phases of the project, including Segment 3A-1 (C5 Flyover to Merville), Segment 3A-2, and Segment 2 (Sucat Interchange to R-1 Expressway), which were completed between 2019 and 2024.

The toll road is expected to cut travel time between Parañaque City and Taguig City to about 15 minutes from as long as 90 minutes.

Since opening on March 30, the segment has been toll-free for a month and has served about 9,000 motorists daily, the TRB said.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), one of three key Philippine subsidiaries of First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

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