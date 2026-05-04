At least 30,522 families have been affected and 1,438 families were evacuated due to the ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Monday.

The number of affected families translates to 102,406 individuals across 87 barangays, of which 5,440 people are currently taking shelter in evacuation centers, OCD deputy spokesperson Diego Agustin Mariano told reporters via Viber, citing the latest OCD Region V report.

A total of 26 families, or 85 individuals, are also being assisted outside evacuation centers.

Of the families evacuated, 333 were initially evacuated last Saturday, the OCD said.

This is the same day when Mayon Volcano had minor Strombolian activity and short-lived lava fountaining, which generated large ash plumes.

Thick ashfall had blanketed communities near the volcano following the eruption, as seen in various photos and videos circulating on social media.

The OCD said at least 52 barangays in various towns in Albay have reported affected by thick ashfall.

Amid Mayon’s ongoing unrest, Mr. Mariano said the OCD, as the implementing arm of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), is conducting a whole-of-government response.

“All assistance, services, and needs of evacuees are being continuously provided by local government units, together with national government agencies,” Mr. Mariano said in a statement.

He added that water trucks and water filtration systems have been deployed, while essential items such as N95 masks and malongs are being distributed. Cleaning operations to ensure passable roads are also ongoing.

The OCD urged the public to follow authorities, particularly the enforcement of the six-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday ordered several government agencies to assist communities affected by ashfall from Mayon Volcano, particularly in Guinobatan and Camalig, Albay.

“Following the President’s directive, response operations are now in full swing to protect public health, ensure safety, and keep roads and essential services accessible in affected areas,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

It said that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started clearing operations to remove ash from major roads.

The Department of Health (DOH) is distributing N95 masks and deploying mobile clinics and water stations to provide immediate medical assistance.

Relief distribution is also being conducted by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) across the Bicol region.

Evacuation efforts are being led by the OCD and the NDRRMC.

Other agencies have also been deployed for water spraying and ash-clearing operations.

The PCO said the President also directed authorities to closely monitor rivers and waterways for possible lahar flow, especially in the event of heavy rainfall.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and stay indoors as much as possible. They are also advised to wear protective masks and follow safety advisories from local government units, PCO said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva