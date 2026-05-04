Team Pilipinas-Enciende (TPE) of Saint Pedro Poveda College delivered a phenomenal performance on the global stage, capturing gold in the International All Star Federation (IASF) in Orlando, Florida, just days after clinching a silver medal in the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Championships.

Undeterred from their earlier campaign, Enciende returned to the floor for the IASF competition from April 25 to 27 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, where they competed in the Open Hip Hop division against older and stronger contenders.

The Enciende squad, outperformed 20 other groups to secure the world title, surpassing powerhouse teams from the England, Australia, Japan, Scotland, Canada, Ecuador, Wales, Columbia and the defending champion United States.

The Filipino team, composed of 17 dancers aged 15 to 18, previously competed in the Junior Hip Hop category of the ICU Worlds held April 22–24 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where they finished second behind the United States, with Mexico taking bronze.

Enciende topped the semifinals before settling for silver in the finals, establishing themselves among the top contenders heading into the IASF competition.

The team, officially representing the country after winning the 2025 National Dance Championship, performed a hip-hop medley featuring tracks from Drake, Nicki Minaj, DJ Unk, Bruno Mars, and Todrick Hall. They are choreographed and coached by vaunted dance duo Von and Chinky Asilo.

With back-to-back podium finishes in two major international competitions, Enciende demonstrated excellence against some of the world’s most established and experienced delegations, emerging as one of the Philippines’ standout stories in international dance sport.

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