Concepcion Industrial Corp. (CIC), the Philippines’ leading provider of home and enterprise solutions, officially returns as the “Powered By” sponsor for the 2026 Philippine Franchise Expo, held from April 24 to 26 at the SMX Convention Center.

Highlighted in this year’s participation is “The Carrier Air Authority Center,” the country’s first and only retail air conditioning (AC) franchise by Concepcion-Carrier Air Conditioning Company. Designed to democratize business ownership, the model brings world-class cooling solutions and expert services directly into local communities, leveraging Carrier’s legacy of over 100 years of global innovation.

The Carrier Air Authority Center introduces a dedicated avenue to support customers while complementing CIC’s established retail network. The model allows local business owners to become trusted cooling experts, backed by a tried-and-tested operating system.

“We believe the future of Philippine business is local,” said Phillip F. Trapaga, President of Concepcion-Carrier Air Conditioning Company. “The Carrier Air Authority Center is not only about service expansion, but about sharing our world-class operating standards and opening new opportunities for Filipino entrepreneurs to become true Carrier experts in their communities. We are committed to empowering a nationwide network of independent, thriving business owners who will elevate the standard of living in their own neighborhoods.”

The Carrier Air Authority Center stands out through its solutions-selling approach, moving beyond traditional product transactions to deliver long-term value for customers. Central to this model is a comprehensive 4-in-1 revenue stream designed to maximize customer lifetime value and ensure a steady, diversified income.



Franchisees can rapidly scale through:

Product Sales: Offering globally trusted and highly efficient cooling solutions.

Parts Revenue: Providing original Totaline parts that sustain long-term system performance.

Installation Services: Building immediate customer confidence through expert, brand-certified installations.

Maintenance & Repairs: Securing consistent, year-round cash flow by serving as the preferred provider for after-sales support.

This integrated strategy positions franchisees for sustainable growth while strengthening customer relationships at every stage of the ownership lifecycle.

To ensure unparalleled market focus for its partners, the program operates on a strict guarantee of territorial exclusivity: One municipality. One franchisee. “We are giving our partners the power to completely own their market with a proven system of play in place,” explained Ramon Antonio Medina, General Manager of Concepcion-Carrier Air Conditioning Company. “By granting exclusive territorial rights and unlocking our 4-in-1 revenue ecosystem, our franchisees can dedicate their resources to achieving a deep brand loyalty relationship with their community. Backed by our comprehensive support from set-up to technical training, they focus entirely on becoming the highly profitable, undisputed cooling authority in their city.”

Entrepreneurs and prospective partners are invited to explore the future of local business at the 2026 Franchise Asia Philippines International Expo. Visit the Carrier Booth at the 2nd Level of SMX Convention Center to learn how the Carrier Air Authority Center can transform your entrepreneurial journey and bring world-class cooling solutions to your city.

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