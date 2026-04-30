Stuff to Do (05/01/26)

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Avail of Muji anniversary offers

MUJI PHILIPPINES’ flagship store in Glorietta 3 is celebrating its 1st anniversary with special limited time offers lasting from May 1 to 3. Two exclusive items at the bakery are the Quiche Lorraine and Spinach and Mushroom Quiche. Meanwhile, limited-time price offers will be available on over 50 household and garment items. The first 1,000 customers in line outside the store each day will also receive free gifts like assorted Muji pan de sals, an A6 Jute bag, and a P300 voucher. All coffee-based drinks will get a free upsize on those days.

Revisit Floy Quintos plays

ENCORE THEATER is staging Miranda & Yolanda, a twin bill of one-act plays by the late theater stalwart Floy Quintos, until May 3 at the Power Mac Center’s Blackbox Theater in Ayala Malls Circuit. It is composed of two plays: Evening at the Opera and Ang Kalungkutan ng mga Reyna, both of which focus on women in positions of power, directed by Dexter M. Santos. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.

Battle with other gamers

TWO gaming events are taking place at Ali Mall in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City, this weekend. First is Timber Toy’s Ultimate Spinwar on May 1, which will feature more than 100 Beyblade gamers. Next is Neutral Grounds’ On-Ground Battle on May 2, geared towards fans and hobbyists of trading card games and board games. Collectors and traders are invited to test their skills in a day filled with strategic warfare.

Watch PETA Plus’ Endo adaptation

AT THE PETA Theater Center in Quezon City, the Cinemalaya film Endo returns in a new form, nearly two decades after its debut at the local independent film festival. Originally written and directed by Jade Castro as a story about love in the face of contractual labor, this stage version of the film has been adapted by Liza Magtoto and will be directed by Melvin Lee. It takes place in the context of today’s gig economy, breathing new life into the material. The show has performances until May 10.

Look at toys and collectibles

RED Monster Shop is mounting a toys and art fair from May 2 to 4 at the activity area of Gateway Mall 1, Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City. There, mallgoers can browse through collectibles by independent artists, creators, toymakers, and local comics artists. The fair promises unique finds that can’t be found at big stores and mainstream fairs.

Enjoy live music at the Aurora Music Festival

THE Aurora Music Festival, now on its 5th year, is taking place on May 2 and 3 at Clark Global City in Pampanga and bringing together some of the biggest names in OPM. Headlining the two-day celebration are SB19 and IV OF SPADES. Also part of the lineup are pop star Sarah Geronimo, folk-pop collective Ben&Ben, alternative rock outfit December Avenue, singer-songwriter Armi Millare, the iconic SexBomb Girls, legendary rock bands Parokya Ni Edgar and Kamikazee, and OPM frontwoman Kitchie Nadal. Presented by EPIC EVENTS, tickets are available on SM Tickets.

Celebrate art and nature at Pintô Art Museum

THIS MONTH, Pintô Art Museum is holding “Maytime in Pintô” starting May 3. The month’s events will be kicked off with an immersive afternoon of talks, installations, and exhibitions centered on ecological care and creative action. The program opens with discussions on waste management and segregation by Joni Vergara, Raf Dionisio, and Khate Nolasco. The museum will also unveil the Waste Jar Art Project, an installation of 60 artist-painted terracotta jars that transforms waste systems into spaces of reflection and participation, developed with Felicia Ravago. At the Arboretum, the exhibit Echoes of the Unseen presents sculptures by Bon Mujeres, set within Pintô’s sanctuary of endangered flora. New spaces will also open: the Pintô Underwater Gallery, and the Arboretum Library, featuring works by Chino Yulo, Danny Ocampo, and Wilfredo Rufon.

Watch Bubble Gang’s summer special

COMEDY SHOW Bubble Gang is airing the second part of its summer special on May 3. Led by comedian Michael V., the gang is set to entertain viewers with beachside antics, witty sketches, and relatable moments that aim to capture the chaotic fun of summer. Joining the cast are special guests Bruce Roeland, Angelica Hart, Christine Samson, and Joy Barcoma. Bubble Gang’s back-to-back comedy sketches air every Sunday at 6 p.m. on GMA Network and the YouLOL YouTube channel.

Watch the new Wuthering Heights adaptation

WARNER BROS. PICTURES’ Wuthering Heights, released earlier this year, has made its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max. With the goal to be a “bold and original interpretation of one of the greatest love stories of all time,” it is directed by Emerald Fennell from her own screenplay based on the novel of the same name by Emily Brontë. It stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating. The movie also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell.

Catch Travis Japan as it goes on vacation

THE new travel series Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA has premiered on Disney+. The journey is a deeply personal homecoming for the seven-piece J-pop group, who will return to the country where its global story first began. The show has them split into teams to traverse America, where they will each reflect on their meteoric rise since America’s Got Talent while navigating a cross-country adventure toward Los Angeles.