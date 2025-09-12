Stuff to Do (09/12/25)

1 of 8

Watch fantasy and sci-fi films for free

THE 11th edition of Bakunawa Fest is coming to a close this weekend. The film festival showcases feature-length and short films from local and foreign creators with science fiction, fantasy, surreal, and experimental themes. On Sept. 12, the UP Film Institute Videotheque in Diliman, Quezon City, will screen Bakunawa’s last three programs, all for audiences 18 years old and above and free of charge. These are: the full-length Estonian film Chainsaws Were Singing at 10 a.m., and the short film programs “Tale as Old as Time” at 2 p.m. and “Permission to Leave” at 5 p.m., which include films from Europe, South America, and Asia. Interested parties may register here: https://forms.gle/zniUcwUUAjupdp2e6.

Enjoy the dance at Juan Tamad and Other Ballets

ALICE REYES Dance Philippines (ARDP) brings Juan Tamad and Other Ballets to the Hyundai Hall, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City, for one weekend, Sept. 12 to 14. The program presents four works that blend classic stories with modern ballet. The titular “Juan Tamad” is directed by Erl Sorilla with music by Toto Sorioso, following the adventures of Juan Tamad and his monkey friend, Matsing. Complementing it are three pieces from ARDP’s repertoire: “Nocturne,” “C’est La Cie,” and “Moon.” Inquiries can be sent through Viber (0967-153-6173) or e-mail (ardancephilippinesinc@gmail.com).

Celebrate Grandparents’ Day at Araneta City

THE various venues within Quezon City’s Araneta City are celebrating Grandparents’ Day from Sept. 12 to 14. Over at Ali Mall’s MacArthur Activity Area, GNB Collectibles will hold an exhibit, From the Vault, featuring a variety of vintage collectibles and Muhammad Ali memorabilia. The Gateway 2 Mall’s Quantum Skyview will be the venue of Araneta City Pet Pals, with pet goodies on sale, free giveaways, game booths, brand talks, and a mini retro-themed pet fashion show. On Sept. 13, the event will offer free microchipping and anti-rabies vaccination for cats and dogs in partnership with the QC Veterinary Department. At the Gateway Mall 1 Activity Area, there will be a painting workshop called “Bonding Tayo, Lolo at Lola!,” on Sept. 14, 1-5 p.m., sponsored by The Oil Paint Store. Farmer Plaza will host a free medical checkup at its Activity Area on Sept. 14, 1-5 p.m. Finally, the aRUNeta Run Club will host a Grandparents’ Day session on Sept. 14, 5-9 a.m. which includes Tai Chi and Qigong sessions. All participants will get a free cup of coffee.

Figure out the complexity of Para Kay B

BASED ON National Artist Ricky Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name, Para Kay B weaves together five interconnected love stories, as written by Eljay Castro Deldoc and directed by Yong Tapang, Jr. The production initially ran in March and returns to the Doreen Black Box Theater, Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City, from Sept. 12 to 28. Returning cast members include Ava Santos, Liza Diño, Martha Comia, Sarah Garcia, Via Antonio, AJ Benoza, Esteban Mara, Jay Gonzaga, Aldo Vencilao, Divine Aucina, and Vincent Pajara. Joining the cast are Mario Magallona, Sarina Sasaki, Maria Alilia “Mosang” Bagio, Ingrid Joyce, Phi Palmos, Manok Nellas, Drew Espenocilla, and Air Paz. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

See why Pingkian: Isang Musikal was named Best Musical

ADJUDGED the Best Musical at the 2024 Aliw Awards, Tanghalang Pilipino’s Pingkian: Isang Musikal is being restaged, with performances kicking off on Sept. 12 and running until Oct. 12. The full-length musical follows the journey of Emilio Jacinto (played by Vic Robinson), a young revolutionary who navigates the complexities of leadership in the final years of the Philippine Revolution and the beginning of the Philippine-American War. It stars Vic Robinson as Emilio Jacinto/Pingkian. Also in the cast are Gab Pangilinan, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon, Kakki Teodoro, Paw Castillo, Almond Bolante, Joshua Cadeliña, Marco Viaña. Directed by Jenny Jamora and written by Juan Ekis with music by Ejay Yatco, it will run at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Tickets are available at TicketWorld and Ticket2Me.

Dine at The Great Indian Fiesta

IT IS A WEEKEND of Indian food, cultural shows, raffles, and shopping for decor and fashion at The Great Indian Fiesta along Paseo de Roxas in Makati, on Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sept. 14, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entrance is free (raffle tickets are P100) and parking is available at the Ayala Triangle.

Visit Robinsons Department Store’s beauty fest

A WIDE RANGE of beauty products will be showcased at Robinsons Department Store’s BeYOUty Fest 2025. Running throughout September, it offers 50% off on select beauty items. Every Friday, the store’s FriDeals promo will give P200 off with a minimum spend of P1,500 at the Beauty Section. From Sept. 13 to 19 at Robinsons Manila Midtown Atrium, a BeYOUty Fest gathering will have activities, exclusive offers, and freebies from top beauty brands. From Sept. 22 to 30, a beauty caravan will also be going around various campuses and in Bridgetowne, Quezon City.

Shop for beauty products at Rustan’s Beauty Addict

RUSTAN’S is holding its annual beauty event, “Beauty Addict: Decoded,” on Sept. 13 at Rustan’s Makati. It will celebrate the latest in skincare, makeup, and all things beauty, in displays filled with neon circuits, holographic textures, and futuristic design elements. The showcase of products welcomes visitors who register at http://bit.ly/BeautyAddictEventDecoded.

Join the National Bookstore ‘treasure hunt’

NATIONAL BOOKSTORE recently launched a nationwide event called “The National Hunt” that turns book shopping into a treasure hunt for prizes. The event is led by the “National Book Squad,” a group of Gen Zs of PBB Celebrity Collab fame, including Mika Salamanca, Josh Ford, Kira Balinger, Esnyr Ranollo, Will Ashley, and Ralph de Leon. The squad will be hiding special books in National Book Store branches across the country, with clues for customers to find them and win prizes like Apple iPads, flight vouchers, and DJI Osmo 3s. The campaign runs until Oct. 10. Follow National Book Store on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for updates.

Go to the Manila International Book Fair

THE 2025 Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is ongoing until Sept. 14 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City. There are over 200 booths over two floors of the SMX, with both levels featuring a mix of booksellers. The second floor will also have booths filled with pens, crafting supplies, and essential school materials, among others. The major bookstores will have booths, as will a myriad of publishers, from academic to romance, technical to graphic novels. The book fair will host over 50 events for both the business side of publishing and for the consumer side. These range from book signings to product demonstrations, panel discussions with industry experts, art workshops, and even movie premieres. Check publishers’ social media pages for the final schedules of their events. One can also visit www.manilabookfair.com/events. For more information and updates, visit the Manila International Book Fair website www.manilabookfair.com and follow its official Facebook page www.facebook.com/ManilaBookFair.

Watch Korean spy thriller Tempest on Disney+

FOR A HIGH-STAKES cerebral adrenaline rush, tune in to Disney+ for the newest Korean thriller, Tempest, starring Gianna Jun, Gang Dongwon, and John Cho. The series is set to explore the murky world of espionage and political intrigue, directed by Kim Heewon, co-directed by Korea’s leading martial arts director Heo Myeonghaeng, and written by Chung Seokyung. It premieres on the platform on Sept. 10.

Listen to Damiano David’s collab with Tyla, Nile Rodgers

THE Italian singer-songwriter Damiano David has released his new single, “Talk to Me,” featuring collaborations with South African singer Tyla and American musician Nile Rodgers. The track blends David’s signature lyricism, Tyla’s distinctive vocal style, and Rodgers’ groove. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms via Sony Music Italy / Arista.

Watch the Vatican City concert on Disney+

ON SEPT. 14, a cultural and spiritual event in Vatican City will stream live exclusively on Disney+. Co-directed by singers Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli, it will be held in St. Peter’s Square to mark the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity and the celebration of the 2025 Jubilee Year. The concert features a huge lineup of performers, including Mr. Williams, Mr. Bocelli, the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, Karol G, John Legend, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, and Angélique Kidjo. There will also be an aerial drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories, featuring imagery inspired by the Sistine Chapel, and reflections from world leaders in culture, diplomacy, and sport.

Tune in to the new season of The Voice Kids

ON Sept. 14, the Philippines’ edition of The Voice Kids returns, featuring new coaches, via GMA Network. Hosted by Dingdong Dantes, the all-star coaching lineup welcomes back Julie Anne San Jose and Billy Crawford. Joining them this season are Zack Tabudlo and twins Miguel and Paolo Benjamin Guico of the band Ben & Ben. The premiere of the new season of The Voice Kids is on Sept. 14, 7 p.m., on GMA Network.

Admire rocking chair art at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

IN CELEBRATION of Grandparents’ Day, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, together with S.I.L.Y.A. (Sa Iyo Lola at Lolo, Yantok aming Alay) and the UST Atelier Alumni Association Inc., has launched Seated in Sentiment, a rocking chair exhibition at the Eastwood Mall Atrium. It showcases a collection of rocking chairs transformed into works of art. The participating artists are Fil Delacruz, Flor Baradi, Alice Bernados, Lemuel Blanco, Franklin Caña, Janos Delacruz, Maryrose Gisbert, Patrick Naval, Joey Ofludor, Nestor Perez Ong, Jo Rebustillo, Gean Sollestre, Vanessa Tria, and Melissa Villaseñor. The rocking chairs will eventually be distributed across multiple Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

Watch Hearts on Ice, Mga Lihim ni Urduja on VIU

TWO of GMA Network’s TV programs, Hearts on Ice and Mga Lihim ni Urduja, will stream on Viu Philippines starting Sept. 15. The country’s first-ever figure skating drama, Hearts on Ice follows Ponggay (played by Ashley Ortega), a girl who aspires to fulfill her mother’s broken dreams of becoming a champion figure skater despite her leg impairment. Meanwhile, Mga Lihim ni Urduja is a drama set in the pre-colonial and modern worlds of the Philippines, and the priceless heritage jewelry that connects them. It stars Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia, and Sanya Lopez. These shows will be available for free on Viu.

See the Downton Abbey finale

THE global phenomenon Downton Abbey will have a cinematic end following years of TV shows and films. Creator Julian Fellowes is back at the helm as the Crawley family and their staff navigate the 1930s with all its modernity, public scandal, and social disgrace. The ensemble cast returns to the big screen, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, and Paul Giamatti. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is on view exclusively in Ayala Malls Cinemas.

Go dancing at Ayala Malls with G-Force

THIS SEPTEMBER, Ayala Malls and dance authority G-Force are teaming up to bring mallgoers “The Dance District,” which turns everyday mall spaces into dance playgrounds. Dance lovers can come and groove with G-Force on: Sept. 16, 6 p.m., at the Amphitheatre of the UP Town Center, with K-Pop Random Play Like; Sept. 17, 6 p.m., at the Activity Center of Alabang Town Center with South Move Mania; Sept. 18, 6 p.m., at the Garden Ring of Ayala Malls Manila Bay with Fusion Fest; and on Sept. 19, 6 p.m., at The Deck at Circuit Lane at Ayala Malls Circuit: with Mixed Synergy. Beyond the free G-Force dance sessions, mallgoers are invited to join The Dance District Challenge. They can share their best dance moments from The Dance District on TikTok and Instagram using the official sticker template and dedicated hashtag #ThatFeelingWhenTheMallIsYourDanceFloor for a chance to get surprise treats. The Dance District will culminate in a G-Force Groove Gala at the Courtyard, Ayala Triangle Gardens, on Oct. 5. For more information, visit www.ayalamalls.com or follow Ayala Malls on social media.

View great art and have tea at The Pen

THE Peninsula Manila has unveiled large-scale artworks by National Artist Federico Aguilar Alcuaz. Curated by Ricky Francisco of Fundacion Sansó, the latest Art in Resonance program features three never-before seen abstract Art Protis tapestries by the renowned late national artist. The large-scale works are now on display at The Lobby until Sept. 30. This installation is the latest iteration of Art in Resonance, The Peninsula Hotels’ global contemporary arts program dedicated to supporting exceptional local and international artists, while creating deeply immersive art experiences for guests and visitors. In tandem with the exhibition, The Pen is offering guests a special Federico Aguilar Alcuaz Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea menu inspired by the artist’s works. It is available at The Lobby throughout the duration of the exhibit. The Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea is available at P3,290 per set and P5,290 with a flute of Champagne (exclusive of taxes). For inquiries about the afternoon tea, call 8887-2888, extension 6694 for restaurant reservations, e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit peninsula.com.

Watch Dear Evan Hansen at Solaire

GMG Productions presents the Manila run of the UK touring production of Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque until Oct. 5. It tells the story of Evan, an anxious high school student longing for a sense of belonging, and features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. It stars Ellis Kirk in the titular role. Tickets are available through TicketWorld.

Catch PETA’s Walang Aray

TWO YEARS after its debut, the original Filipino musical Walang Aray is back at the PETA Theater Center, running until Oct. 12. It is centered on the love story between Julia and Tenyong, set during the Philippine revolution of 1896. Many of the award-winning lead cast from 2023 are returning: Shaira Opsimar and Marynor Madamesila who alternate in the role of Julia, and Gio Gahol and Jon Abella as Tenyong. They are joined by a new cast member, Lance Reblando who also plays the role of Julia. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Bring the kids to Rep’s Wonderland

REPERTORY THEATER for Young Audiences presents the fantastical world of Alice in Wonderland every weekend until Dec. 14. Based on the book by Lewis Carroll, with music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, it is directed by Joy Virata and Cara Barredo. As Alice follows the rabbit into Wonderland, the production highlights audience participation with kids in attendance. It runs at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City. For ticket inquiries and showbuying opportunities, message REP’s pages @repertoryphilippines, call 0962-691-8540 or 0966-905-4013, or e-mail info@repphil.org or sales@repphil.org.