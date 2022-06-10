Stuff to do (06/10/22)

1 of 6

National Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibit and Competition

ROBINSONS Galleria South in San Pedro, Laguna will be home to more than 200 bonsai plants and suiseki stones as it hosts the 2022 BSAPI (Bonsai and Suiseki Alliance of the Philippines, Inc.) National Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibit and Competition. Bonsai, the art of cultivating miniature plants, and Suiseki, the art of stone appreciation, have been gaining interest nationwide with their unique take on beauty, grace, and power to evoke the greatness of nature. The specimens, sourced from various provinces in the country, will be displayed from June 10 to 16. Six industry experts will determine the best entries and will be awarding the winners on June 11, 10:30 a.m., while horticulturists and enthusiasts can take part in a series of workshops, lectures and demos to be conducted on June 11 to 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

Philippine Craft Beer Festival

ENJOY A WEEKEND of beer, music, and food at the Philippine Craft Beer Festival on June 10 to 12 (4 p.m. to midnight) at the Mayflower Parking at the Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City. More than 20 local breweries will serve food and drinks. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/338174381745548/?active_tab=discussion.

RWM holds Independence Day celebration

INTEGRATED resort Resorts World Manila (RWM) marks the 124th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine Independence on June 12 with the Galing Pinas! Fair, highlighting all things Filipino for the whole month of June at the Newport Mall at the Newport Garden Wing. The Plaza at Newport Mall has set-up shop for the Likha: Pinas Muna Tayo Fair to celebrate world-class Filipino craftsmanship. The fair features Filipino-made products from accessories, religious artifacts, leather crafts, local delicacies, and more from June 6-12. The Obra: Newport Mall-seum exhibit features two ground-breaking local artists, sculptor John Paul Duray whose works will be seen at the Newport Garden Wing Main Entrance, and the works of Otep Bañez which will be seen by the Garden Wing Cafe from June 12-30 at the Newport Garden Wing. Many restaurants will also be marking the occasion. Feast of uniquely Filipino dishes at Casa Buenas, which will have a special set menu highlighted by a Cebu Lechon-style roasted suckling pig. Guests can order the item ala-carte for P9,500 or as a set for P10,000 that includes Paella Mixtas, Sticky rice suman with sweet chorizo, Mixed vegetables with adlai and flavored soy sauce. For reservations, contact 0917-878-8321 or 7908-8988, or e-mail casa.buenas@rwmanila.com.

Araneta City’s Independence Day celebration

TO HELP visitors better appreciate the beauty of Philippine culture, Araneta City is marking this year’s Independence Day with offers and events under the theme Kasarinlan; Likha at Talento. Among the things visitors can do there on Independence Day is strike a pose in front of the giant #ProudPinoy installation in Gateway Mall and show their selfies or groufies on social media. A Freedom Wall is also found at the Ali Mall MacArthur Lobby Entrance from June 11 to 17. Araneta City will hold the Tela Pilipinas Exhibit from June 12 to 17 at the Gateway Mall Activity Area. The event is organized by the Philippine Textile Research Institute and the Department of Science and Technology and will showcase Philippine tropical fabrics and other textile products of the country. On June 11, Filipino music will fill the Ali Mall Activity Area which will host the Kasarinlan Mall Concert, featuring OPM band Nobita and the Banda Kawayan Pilipinas. On June 12, enjoy the Sayaw Pinoy performances by the Quezon City Performing Arts Development Foundation, Inc. at the Gateway Mall Activity Area (as part of the Tela Pilipinas Exhibit Ribbon Cutting ceremony), and the Musikang Pinoy performances by the Banda Kawayan Pilipinas at the Farmers Plaza Activity Area. Live mural painting will take place at Ali Mall on June 9, with the theme Kamalayan sa Kalayaan. A time-lapse video will be produced out of the mural painting workshop. Pinoy products will be on sale at the Sinag Art Fair at the Ali Mall MacArthur lobby entrance from June 11 to 17. The Gateway Gallery is set to open The Maps to Freedom exhibit from June 12 to July 12. When dining at Food Express, Food Plaza, Food Gallery, and Dampa from June 12 to June 19, visitors can try the new Lemon-Dou drink for free! Get a free can of Lemon-Dou (Signature Lemon, Honey Lemon or Devil Lemon) for every ₱260 single or accumulated receipt.

ImaheNacion at Art Lounge Manila in Alabang

FOR FRANCIS Nacion’s 13th solo exhibition, the artist presents ImaheNACION, a glimpse of the artist’s memories with his mother. Taking inspiration from Paul Klee, a German artist who is known for his quilts of color and simple stick figures, Nacion has come up with an artistic style that is all his own. The exhibition will run until June 12 at Art Lounge Manila – Molito Lifestyle Center, Ayala Alabang. For more information, visit the Art Lounge Manila website www.artloungemanila.com.

Araneta City opens outdoor fun park

ARANETA City in Quezon City has opened the Araneta Fiesta Park just beside the Araneta City Bus Station (along Times Square Avenue). It features rides and attractions that each member of the family will love. For the young there are kiddie F1 Cars, dinosaurs at the Jurassic Adventures, and the Boat Pool ride. There are also the Mini Trampoline, Soft Playground, and Happy Inflatables. Kids and adult companions ride the Express Train and Happy Car. There are also carnival game booths with prizes to be won, and food stalls. All rides and attractions were shipped from Taiwan, and are operating for the first time in the Philippines via Araneta Fiesta Park. Araneta Fiesta Park is open daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Tickets for each ride start at ₱50, or ride them all for ₱500.