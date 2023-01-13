Stuff to do (01/13/23)

1 of 2

Postponed Bernadas concert pushes through

THE FINAL concert in the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Triple Threats series, featuring Popper Bernadas, which was originally scheduled for last December, will push through on Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the cultural center’s Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Black Box Theater). Mr. Bernadas will perform songs from original Filipino musicals, OPM, and his original compositions. For concert tickets, visit https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=TRIPLET322

Instituto Cervantes holds discussion on art

INSTITUTO Cervantes will be hosting the round table discussion “Let’s Talk About Art” on Jan. 15, 2 p.m., in the Intramuros branch of Instituto Cervantes at Calle Real, Plaza San Luis, Intramuros. Participating in the discussion are Filipina artist Phyllis Zaballero, art collector and connoisseur Jaime Laya, and former Secretary of Tourism Gemma Cruz Araneta. The event’s moderator will be Instituto Cervantes’ director Javier Galván. Prior to the discussion, there will be a tour of the exhibit “Fondly Remembering Spain,” also organized by Instituto Cervantes, which features Ms. Zaballero’s paintings. The discussion will begin with these paintings before delving into Philippine art and Contemporary art. Admission is free. To confirm attendance, e-mail to cenmni@cervantes.es. For further information, visit Instituto Cervantes’ Facebook page (InstitutoCervantesManila) or Instagram (institutocervantesmanila).

Araneta City holds Grand Clearance Sale

