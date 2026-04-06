The University of Santo Tomas (UST) marked another milestone as its researchers were recognized at the 74th Annual Convention of the Philippine Association for the Advancement of Science and Technology (PhilAAST). With the theme “Embracing a Multifaceted Digital Culture: Moving Forward to Pagtanaw 2050,” the convention gathered leading scientists, educators, and innovators from across the country.

Representing the UST College of Science and the Research Center for the Natural and Applied Sciences (RCNAS), Acad. Prof. Emeritus Fortunato B. Sevilla III, Ph.D., was conferred a PhilAAST Fellowship in recognition of his distinguished career and lifelong contributions to the advancement of science in the Philippines.

Prof. Rey Donne S. Papa, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Science and academic staff of the Department of Biological Sciences, received the Gregorio Y. Zara Award for Basic Science Research for his pioneering work in freshwater science, zooplankton taxonomy, and limnology. Meanwhile, Prof. Karen S. Santiago, Ph.D., from the Department of Chemistry, was honored with the Francis Ferrer Award for Productivity through Technology for her research on smart polymers and nanomaterials, particularly their applications in chemical sensing, controlled delivery systems, and self-healing materials.

UST also earned recognition in the scientific poster category. A research team led by Assoc. Prof. Alan Rodelle M. Salcedo, Ph.D., of the Department of Chemistry, together with students Katrina Beatrice F. Panopio and Ian Joseph F. Halim, won Second Prize for Best Scientific Poster Presentation for their study titled, “Digital Image-Based Colorimetric Sensing of Lead(II) Using Dithizone and Smartphone Imaging.” In a separate distinction, Prof. Christina A. Binag, Ph.D., also from the Department of Chemistry, was elected as a member of the PhilAAST Board, further strengthening UST’s presence in national scientific leadership.

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