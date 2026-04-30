ROBINSONS Land Corp.’s (RLC) residential unit RLC Residences said MIRA is positioned to benefit from demand for housing near workplaces, schools, and transport links in Quezon City (QC).

The project, located along Mirasol Street in Barangay San Roque, is designed to attract homebuyers seeking proximity to key establishments and daily conveniences, RLC Residences said in a media release on Thursday.

The company said accessibility remains a primary consideration for buyers, noting that proximity to workplaces, schools and commercial establishments is a key factor in residential decisions.

It added that reduced commuting time is increasingly becoming a priority for urban residents.

MIRA is being offered as a pre-selling condominium development, with completion targeted by 2030.

The development is located near key commercial and transport hubs in Quezon City. These include Ali Mall (about 200 meters), SM Cubao (1.2 kilometers), and the Araneta City Bus Port (around 900 meters), as well as rail links such as LRT-2 Cubao (1.4 kilometers) and MRT-3 Cubao.

It is also situated near major educational and medical institutions, including the Technological Institute of the Philippines (about 200 meters), Ateneo de Manila University (2.4 kilometers), University of the Philippines Diliman (5.6 kilometers), and World Citi Medical Center (800 meters).

The project is expected to benefit from upcoming infrastructure developments such as the MRT-7, which is expected to be operational by 2027, and the Metro Manila Subway, targeted for completion by 2032, which are seen to improve connectivity in the area.

RLC Residences said Quezon City remains attractive to both end-users and investors due to its central location and access to multiple business districts.

The developer also cited sustained rental demand in the area, particularly for residential units located near schools, universities and commercial establishments, making such properties viable for leasing.

“Our primary goal is to have the unit rented out… We’re looking for something that can appreciate and eventually become a source of passive income,” Patty Yu, who purchased a unit at MIRA with her husband, was quoted as saying in the press release.

Colliers Philippines has cited Quezon City’s strong economic fundamentals and enterprise base as supporting long-term residential demand. — ALB