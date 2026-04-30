In an earlier column (“Breaking the mold: Innovation, institutions and economic transformation,” Jan. 30, https://tinyurl.com/2adzv4at), the argument was direct: incremental reform is no longer enough.

The global environment has shifted too far and too fast. Trade is fragmenting. Supply chains are being reorganized along geopolitical lines. And artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant frontier; it is restructuring how economies produce, compete, and grow.

In the Philippines, the constraints are tightening. Growth prospects are moderating, fiscal space is narrowing, and governance weaknesses persist. The margin for policy error has become uncomfortably thin.

Yet the Philippines remains where it has been for decades — a lower middle-income economy since 1987, overtaken by neighbors that once lagged behind. Poverty has declined only gradually. Inequality remains entrenched. Institutions continue to fall short of what structural transformation requires.

What is needed now is not more growth of the same kind. It is a different model of growth altogether.

A PRODUCTIVITY-DRIVEN, INNOVATION-LED ECONOMY

The shift must be toward an economy that is productivity-driven, innovation-led, and inclusive. Innovation, properly understood, goes beyond frontier technologies. It is about reorganizing production, upgrading capabilities, improving institutions, and deploying resources more effectively.

Such a shift raises productivity, strengthens resilience, and sustains higher growth. But at this stage, marginal improvements will not suffice.

The Philippines needs no less than leapfrogging.

The question is no longer whether that leap is necessary. The question is whether the country can still seize an opportunity large enough to make it possible.

THE LUZON AI CORRIDOR

A potential answer has begun to take shape.

Recent developments point to the emergence of a new industrial platform anchored on an AI-driven hub in New Clark City, embedded within a broader corridor linking Metro Manila, Clark, Subic Bay, and Batangas. This corridor is not new; it already constitutes the country’s primary economic spine, concentrating a large share of output, manufacturing activity, and logistics flows.

What is new is the layer being added on top of it.

Backed by cooperation with the United States and Japan, the initiative involves the development of a large-scale industrial hub spanning roughly 4,000 acres* designed as an AI-native manufacturing platform. It is intended to anchor investments in semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and critical mineral processing.

To be sure, this is not simply an infrastructure project. It is an attempt to reposition the Philippines within a reconfigured global production system, sooner rather than later.

SHIFT IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY

The significance of this new economic corridor lies within a broader shift in the global economy.

True, supply chains are no longer organized solely around efficiency. They are increasingly shaped by resilience, security, and geopolitical alignment. Firms and governments are reducing their dependence on single-country manufacturing models (some read China here), and are redistributing production across “trusted” locations. This process, variously described as friend-shoring or allied manufacturing, is now central to industrial strategy in some major economies.

Within emerging frameworks such as Pax Silica, countries are aligning to build secure and innovation-driven supply chains that span critical minerals, semiconductors, and AI-enabled industries. The objective is not only diversification but also control over the technologies that will define future growth.

In this context, new production nodes must emerge. The Luzon corridor is being positioned as one of them.

RARE STRATEGIC OPENING FOR PHL

For the Philippines, this represents a rare strategic opening.

The country is admittedly not starting from zero. Electronics already account for the majority of our merchandise exports, and semiconductors make up a substantial share of that total. The Philippines is among the world’s major chip exporters, with a long-established presence in global supply chains.

Unfortunately, this presence comes with a limitation.

The country’s role is concentrated in assembly, testing, and packaging, undoubtedly the lower-value segments of the semiconductor value chain. High-value activities such as design, fabrication, and advanced manufacturing remain largely outside its reach.

This is the defining constraint.

It is sad that despite its integration into global trade, the Philippines captures only a narrow share of value. It remains vulnerable to margin compression, technological displacement, and shifts in global demand. This condition — often described as a value chain trap — limits the scope for sustained, high-quality growth.

PATHWAY OUT OF THE TRAP

The Luzon AI Corridor is significant precisely because it offers a pathway out of this trap.

At its core, the corridor is not just a geographic or infrastructural concept. It is a development strategy built on three converging forces.

The first is geopolitics. As supply chains are reconfigured, the Philippines is being positioned as a host for allied manufacturing networks. Its location, treaty relationships, and openness to investment provide a foundation for deeper integration into these networks. This is about sustainability.

The second is technology. Artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing are redefining production processes. The proposed hub in New Clark City is envisioned as an environment where these technologies are embedded from the outset, an industrial ecosystem designed around digital and AI capabilities rather than retrofitted to them. This is about substance.

The third is infrastructure. The corridor links key industrial and logistical nodes such as ports, airports, urban centers, and manufacturing zones into a more coherent, productive system. This clustering effect is critical for scale, efficiency, and investment attraction. This is about productivity.

Taken together, these elements form the basis for a potential transition from assembly-based participation to innovation-driven, higher-value production.

SOME BINDING CONSTRAINTS

But opportunity does not eliminate constraint.

The Philippine economy enters this moment with structural weaknesses that could just as easily undermine the corridor’s promise.

Energy remains a fundamental challenge. Power costs are among the highest in the region, roughly double those in Vietnam, admittedly a serious disadvantage for industries such as semiconductors and data centers that are highly energy intensive. Without competitive and reliable power, the economics of investment simply does not hold.

Logistics is another constraint. The demands of modern manufacturing — particularly just-in-time production — require dense, efficient, and reliable transport networks. While the corridor aims to address this, existing gaps remain significant.

Human capital presents a more subtle but equally binding limitation. The transition to higher-value production requires engineers, technicians, and skilled workers in far greater numbers and with more advanced capabilities than the current system produces.

These are not peripheral issues. They are decisive.

ONE INCOMPLETE CHARACTERIZATION

It is often argued that the Philippines remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. That is correct but incomplete.

Growth, in itself, is no longer the central issue. The real issue is whether that growth is transformative.

The country needs to grow faster and more consistently to recover from past economic shocks and lost decades. It needs growth that meaningfully reduces poverty and inequality, rather than merely coexisting with them. And it needs to preserve its demographic advantage, which is increasingly under threat as weaknesses in education and public health accumulate.

Without structural upgrading, growth will plateau before convergence is achieved.

CHANGING THE GROWTH TRAJECTORY

The Luzon AI Corridor offers a way to change that trajectory.

If successfully implemented, it could enable a significant upgrading of the country’s export structure by shifting from low-margin assembly to higher-value segments of electronics and manufacturing. It could attract larger and more stable flows of foreign direct investment, anchored in long-term industrial commitments rather than short-term cost arbitrage. It could generate higher-quality employment, raising wages, and expanding the middle class.

At the macro level, such a shift would strengthen the balance of payments, support the stability of the peso, and create a more resilient growth model less dependent on consumption and services alone.

In short, it could provide the foundation for sustained, accelerated, high-quality growth.

WINDOW NARROWING

But the window is narrow. And it is narrowing.

This transition will not be driven simply by the availability of capital or by the existence of a well-located corridor. It will depend on execution — on whether policy can be coordinated across sectors, whether constraints can be addressed with urgency, and whether institutions can deliver with consistency and credibility.

The risk is not that the opportunity does not exist. The risk is that it is missed.

If the Philippines fails to leverage this moment, if energy costs remain uncompetitive, if infrastructure gaps persist, if skills are not developed, and if governance continues to fall short, then the outcome is predictable.

The country will remain locked in the lower segments of global value chains, increasingly outpaced by neighbors that are moving more decisively into higher-value activities.

THE CORRIDOR IS A TEST

The Luzon AI Corridor, therefore, is more than a project. It is a test.

It tests whether the Philippines can move beyond incrementalism and undertake the kind of coordinated, capability-driven transformation that leapfrogging requires. It tests whether the country can align geopolitics, technology, and domestic policy into a coherent strategy.

Above all, it tests whether the Philippines can act within a narrowing window of opportunity.

If it succeeds, the corridor could anchor a long-delayed structural transformation.

If it fails, the cost will not simply be a missed project. It will be a missed future.

The opportunity is real. The constraints are known. The stakes are high.

The question that remains is whether under the current leadership, the country can act with the urgency, discipline, and coherence that this moment demands.

(Next week: global comparisons, risks and challenges, what needs to be done.)

* In some accounts, 4,000 hectares.

Diwa C. Guinigundo is the former deputy governor for the Monetary and Economics Sector, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). He served the BSP for 41 years. In 2001-2003, he was alternate executive director at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC. He is the senior pastor of the Fullness of Christ International Ministries in Mandaluyong.