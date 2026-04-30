METRO PACIFIC WATER (MPW) said it has earmarked P3.81 billion in capital expenditures (capex) for 2026 to fund water infrastructure projects and system upgrades.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that the capex program forms part of its efforts to ensure stable water supply amid the potential impact of the El Niño season.

The planned spending will cover the laying of new pipelines, the replacement of aging and undersized pipes, and the installation of 86,073 new water service connections.

The company said it will also prioritize projects aimed at reducing non-revenue water, including efforts to address leaks, illegal connections, and system losses.

“Through these strategic investments in infrastructure modernization and supply augmentation, we are strengthening the reliability of our systems and safeguarding access to clean and adequate water for our customers even as the El Niño season approaches,” Metro Pacific Water President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew B. Pangilinan said.

The company said it is also accelerating the rollout of alternative water source projects.

These include ongoing construction of desalination facilities that can generate up to 65 million liters per day, as well as modular water treatment plants capable of producing up to 5 million liters per day.

Metro Pacific Water is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) and provides water services to about 860,000 residents across Iloilo City, Dumaguete City, and seven municipalities within its franchise areas.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

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