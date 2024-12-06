ABOITIZ Power Corp. (AboitizPower), through its renewable energy arm Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., announced that its 45-megawatt (MW) Armenia Solar Project in Tarlac is now operational.

The solar power facility, the company’s first in Central Luzon, connects to the grid via an 11.58-kilometer transmission line that traverses five barangays, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Armenia Solar Project is AboitizPower’s fourth energized solar facility, following the 59-megawatt-peak (MWp) San Carlos Sun Power Plant in Negros Occidental, and the 94-MWp Cayanga-Bugallon and 159-MWp Laoag Solar Power Plants in Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, AP Renewables, Inc., the geothermal subsidiary of ARI, announced that its Bay battery energy storage system (BESS) project has inked an engineering, procurement, and construction contract with Chinese firm Shandong Electric Power Engineering Consulting Institute Co. Ltd.

At present, AboitizPower has over 1,000 MW of disclosed projects from various indigenous energy sources, while it pursues opportunities to grow its portfolio for solar, hydro, geothermal, wind, and energy storage systems.

The company is aiming to build 3,600 MW of new renewable energy capacity en route to 4,600 MW by 2030. It also continues to invest in thermal power plants “to support the country’s baseload and peak energy demands.”

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in the company fell 0.4% to close at P37 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera