As the Philippines plays host to this year’s ASEAN Summit, the country plays a key role in advancing regional priorities on sustainability, climate action, and inclusive economic growth, providing a platform for both public and private sector leaders to collaborate on solutions for a more resilient Southeast Asia.

Amid this regional momentum, Globe is supporting the private sector’s climate agenda through its active participation in key ASEAN Business Advisory Council engagements, where it showcases its sustainability initiatives and contributes to discussions on green and inclusive growth.

Globe highlighted impactful strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (BAC)–Asia Pacific Financial Forum (APFF) 2026 Conference last April 8, 2026, positioning its “Green Network” strategy as an example of a purpose-led private sector initiative for sustainable development, particularly on climate change.

The conference brought together regional leaders from government and industry for discussions aligned with the theme “Financing a Digital, Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient Future for Southeast Asia,” with a session focusing on unlocking more capital for the clean energy transition and climate action. Representing Globe, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto joined discussions on accessing global finance for green initiatives, underscoring how data, science-based targets, and business value from renewable energy and energy efficiency strengthen the case for investment and financing for sustainability-related projects.

The company is progressing toward its target of increasing its renewable energy (RE) share to 42 percent electricity consumption from renewables by 2030, with plans to power more than 3,000 cell sites with RE by 2028. The company has already increased its share of RE consumption to 34 percent in 2025.

“Our Green Network already shows how integrating technology, renewable energy, and responsible business practices can deliver measurable progress on private sector action to build a more resilient and sustainable future”, said Crisanto. “More supply of renewables into the Philippines’ main electricity grids will help private companies, such as Globe, to purchase more RE and help to further mitigate climate change.”

Globe’s engagement extended beyond the APFF, with Chief Finance Officer, Treasurer and Chief Risk Officer Carlo Puno participating the following day in the ASEAN BAC Private Sector Interface with the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting. The session brought together regional leaders to assess global and regional developments and advance priorities including stronger policy coordination, enhanced financial cooperation, accelerated digital transformation, deeper financial safety nets, and more effective responses to climate-related risks.

“Sustainable finance plays a critical role in accelerating the region’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Puno. “Stronger financial systems, clear policy direction, and regional collaboration are essential to unlocking the scale of investment needed for long-term resilience.”

Southeast Asia continues to advance toward a more integrated, digital and climate-resilient future, with Globe’s participation across both the APFF and the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting underscoring the importance of aligning corporate action with evolving policy and financial frameworks. Through its Green Network initiatives, the company demonstrates how the private sector can help drive the Philippines’ transition to a low-carbon economy.

For more information about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

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