For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), coming home often comes with a difficult reality. The steady income they relied on abroad stops, while the challenge of starting over locally begins.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and GCash are addressing this problem with their partnership for “Buy Lokal, By OFW,” a program designed to help returning Filipinos build sustainable businesses.

By combining digital financial tools with reintegration support, the initiative creates a clearer path for OFWs to transition from overseas work to local entrepreneurship. Early participants show how the right tools and support can lead to more stable outcomes.

Scaling business with digital tools

The OFW entrepreneurs began with a simple dream, one they were able to turn into reality through persistence and opportunity. As they grow their businesses, they have also pivoted to digital solutions to keep up with the changing needs not only of their operations but also of their customers.

For example, Mirasol Bituin’s journey highlights the value of preparation. Before returning from Taiwan, she spent years planning, saving, and studying how to build a business.

This preparation carried into her operations of Mhira Natural Soap and Cosmetics, where discipline in budgeting and product development shaped her early growth. She eventually introduced the SoundPay device of GCash to streamline transactions as her customer base expanded.

For Kaiselle Cao Atun and her husband, returning home meant building something designed to last. Their investment in Farm Ridge by Desmond Farm focused on long-term value, with cacao farming and organic practices at its core.

They also expanded the model by inviting fellow OFWs to participate as investors, creating a shared approach to growth. This required a system that could handle multiple stakeholders and transactions efficiently.

Some businesses, meanwhile, evolve by building on experience gained overseas. For Marilou Sioson, her husband’s background in culinary work shaped the foundation of Sauce On Food House.

Starting from a small food venture, the family-owned business expanded into a line of specialty sauces. Growth was supported by participation in government programs, which helped refine products, secure certifications, and open new distribution channels.

As their businesses grew, GCash became a key tool in streamlining transactions and supporting daily operations. Its flexibility enabled faster, more secure payments — from individual to bulk orders — while improving efficiency, transparency, and customer experience.

By reducing reliance on cash and manual processes, these entrepreneurs were able to build trust, manage increasing demand, and focus more on scaling their businesses and balancing personal responsibilities.

Boosting support for MSMEs

Beyond the tools, strengthening support for MSMEs through government programs is helping more OFW entrepreneurs build and sustain their businesses.

For Chie Vincoy, the shift from hobby to business happened gradually, but scaling required a more formal and organized approach. What began as mixing scents at home grew through word-of-mouth and bazaar exposure, eventually requiring a move to a warehouse-based operation.

Formalizing her business, Deomare Consumer Goods Retailing marked a key transition. Through support from DMW and related programs, she gained access to mentorship, trade opportunities, and stronger brand positioning. This allowed her to operate beyond informal selling and reach a wider, more consistent customer base.

For others, support systems play a crucial role in rebuilding. Christian Facun returned from Rome with plans to start a business, but unexpected medical expenses forced him to reassess his path.

He turned to organic farming in Tarlac, applying the discipline he developed abroad. Early operations of Tingtano Enterprises were constrained by limited market access and required reliance on local networks to sustain production.

Through the program, he gained access to structured support and wider market exposure. Digital tools now help him manage supply and connect with customers beyond his immediate area. This combination of guidance and access reduces the uncertainty of starting over and provides a more stable foundation for growth.

For returnees like Caroline De Ocampo, the path was less structured. When she came home in 2006, support systems were limited, and building a business required more trial and error.

Over time, she established her footing in the wellness and cosmetics sector with Cleode Health & Beauty, drawing from her experience in logistics and packaging abroad. These skills now support her ability to manage product quality and distribution.

She noted that the landscape has changed. With access to digital tools and programs like “Buy Lokal, By OFW,” returning workers today have clearer pathways and stronger support systems. This shift allows entrepreneurs to operate more efficiently and respond better to market demands.

Meanwhile, Rommel Forbes began building EM-AR Handicrafts Trading after returning to the Philippines in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Forbes shared that his transition to entrepreneurship was supported by the DMW, which provided training and guidance as he started a new chapter in his life. As his business grew, he also credited GCash for helping him manage payments from customers and to suppliers, reducing challenges in handling cash.

From being an employee, Forbes now runs a business that generates jobs and helps uplift his fellow residents in Quezon, while also showcasing the craftsmanship of his province.

Helping OFWs build stability closer to home

These experiences reflect a broader shift in how returning OFWs can rebuild their livelihoods. With the combined support of GCash and DMW, the transition is no longer limited to individual effort but is reinforced by access to tools, training, and market opportunities.

Through “Buy Lokal, By OFW,” returning workers can now turn overseas experience into sustainable businesses at home. The program strengthens financial inclusion, supports long-term economic participation, and helps more families to stay together.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com.

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