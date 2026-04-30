Dining just got more satisfying at Botejyu as the beloved Japanese restaurant brand rolls out a value-driven offering that pairs its most popular dishes with free unlimited Japanese rice and miso soup — giving customers more of what they already love, at no added cost.

Starting April 15, diners across Metro Manila can enjoy this elevated experience with every dine-in order of Botejyu’s top-selling meals. Whether it’s a hearty donburi, a complete bento set, or a comforting grilled or deep-fried favorite, each dish now comes with unlimited servings of Japanese rice and miso soup, rounding out every meal with warmth and familiarity.

At its core, the move is simple: make Botejyu’s best-sellers even better.

As rising food and fuel costs continue to shape dining decisions, Botejyu is choosing to add value where it matters most, on the plate. The brand is enhancing its most in-demand offerings to ensure that customers can continue to enjoy full, satisfying meals without compromise.

“In times like these, we understand the pressures that many Filipino families are facing, and the choices they have to make with every hard-earned peso. The responsibility of every business, then, is to find meaningful ways to give back and create more value where it matters most. At Botejyu, this is what we are committed to doing — not only by upholding the quality of the food our customers trust, but by thoughtfully adding value to help cushion the impact of today’s challenges. This initiative is also our way of giving back to the community of loyal diners who continue to support us, by making every moment in our restaurants more comforting, more complete, and more special,” said VR del Rosario, President and COO of Viva International Food & Restaurants, Inc.

Designed for both casual diners and big appetites, the unlimited Japanese rice and miso soup offering allows guests to customize their meal experience, whether they are keeping it light or going all in.

The initiative reflects Botejyu’s commitment to delivering generous, high-quality dining experiences that resonate with Filipino consumers’ love for value and comfort.

The offering will soon expand to other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, bringing the same enhanced dining experience to more customers nationwide.

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