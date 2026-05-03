As the Philippine men’s grooming market surpasses P16 billion and grows nearly 6% annually, the secret to staying relevant is not a sharp blade or a fine fabric, it is the ability to embrace digital agility. For Felipe & Sons, the premier Filipino “barberdashery,” the journey is a masterclass in intentionality.

By partnering with Globe Business, this heritage-inspired brand leverages digital foundations to ensure its niche offerings remain seamless for a new generation. This partnership shows how technology can elevate efficiency while preserving the craftsmanship and personal service that define the brand. It is a collaboration rooted in the belief that for tradition to endure, it must be supported by a forward-looking infrastructure.

“We’re proud to support SMEs like Felipe & Sons in carrying Filipino tradition into the modern age,” said KD Dizon, Head of Globe Business. “Our solutions are designed to support the scalable transformation of our customers, empowering them to move fast and grow intelligently. By bridging artisanal craftsmanship with seamless customer experience, we ensure these businesses remain at the forefront of a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

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The story of Felipe & Sons is deeply personal for Founder and CEO Paulo Canivel. When the brand launched in 2013, it was born from a thoughtful look at the timeless values that define the Filipino spirit. The name itself is an homage: Felipe represents the Philippines, and the “sons” are all those who feel a duty to make the country proud. He started the business with a clear mission to “Revive the Manila Swagger”, that distinct, quiet confidence inspired by the turn-of-the-century Manileños who carried themselves with a poise that was uniquely their own.

We wanted something grounded in our culture and tradition,” Canivel shares. This vision turned a single shop into a sanctuary where a man can get a proper shave and a tailored suit under one roof. But while the concept is rooted in heritage, Canivel’s approach to business is famously pragmatic. He often advises fellow entrepreneurs that nothing beats knowing your numbers and getting your hands dirty in every step of the process. For Felipe & Sons, staying true to that swagger meant ensuring the business fundamentals were as sharp as their shears.

To protect this vision in a fast-paced world, Felipe & Sons leverages Globe Business’ connectivity as the digital foundation that amplifies their artisanal work. The integration of reliable connectivity with their digital solutions serves as the invisible thread through their operations, facilitating real-time coordination between branches and ensuring the brand’s signature warmth remains intact. This synergy allows the team to focus on their craft while the technology quietly ensures the business remains agile, informed, and resilient through seasons of change.

“Digital tools have given us the ability to stay connected with every client and every part of our operations,” said Founder and CEO Paulo Canivel. “This helps us preserve the personal experience while expanding our reach. Globe Business has made that possible, allowing us to keep tradition alive in a modern, digital world.”

[Text Wrapping Break]By providing reliable connectivity, seamless collaboration tools, and secure, scalable solutions, Globe Business empowers Filipino small businesses to move fast, grow intelligently, and operate efficiently. For more information on how Globe Business acts as a trusted partner for sustainable growth, please visit https://www.globe.com.ph/business.

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