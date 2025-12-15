GDay 2025 was Globe Business’ grand gesture of gratitude, transforming business relationships to vibrant, lasting connections. Across the nation, the celebrations overflowed with laughter, shared stories, and memorable moments. Every moment reflected its belief that appreciation strengthens bonds and empowers communities.

Globe Business proudly wrapped up its 10th anniversary GDay celebration, reaching thousands over three months through impactful events and delightful surprises.

Ready, Set, G! Game Nights: Where collaboration meets fun

Business met leisure at the Ready, Set, G! Game Nights, turning traditional gatherings into lively, engaging experiences in Manila, Cebu, and Davao. Drawing over 600 attendees, each night was filled with friendly games, upbeat music, and lively exchanges that proved collaboration can indeed be fun.

Guests also enjoyed interactive booths that featured Globe Business’ latest digital solutions, showing how technology can make work simpler and more meaningful. These events forged lasting connections, moving beyond mere transactions to build genuine partnerships.

The sweetest surprise: GDay Donuts return

The celebration’s sweetest gesture was the highly-anticipated return of GDay Donuts, a heartwarming collaboration with Dunkin’. This custom-branded surprise was delivered directly to the offices of over 2,300 companies nationwide. Each box included a QR code linking to exclusive Globe Business offers. It was a simple, heartfelt gesture that shared gratitude and brightened the workday of countless partners.

“Every event is a thank-you note written in experiences,” said KD Dizon, VP and Head of Globe Business. “We want our partners to feel that they are an essential part of something bigger — an ecosystem built on collaboration, innovation, and care that drives us all forward.”

GDay 2025 successfully highlights that Globe Business is a dedicated partner for both the success of its clients and the well-being of the community it supports. Ten years on, GDay continues to serve as a powerful reminder that when connections are made with heart, business transcends mere transactions and truly becomes a force for good.

