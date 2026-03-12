Stuff to Do (03/13/26)

1 of 8

Find a Pinoy book or two at the book fest

NOW on its fourth year, the Philippine Book Festival (PBF) is ongoing until March 15 at the Megatrade Hall in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City. It serves as a marketplace for all-Filipino books and published works and a shared space where publishers, writers, illustrators, readers, and educators can gather. There are over a hundred exhibitors bringing with them an extensive collection of books. A diverse range of talks and workshops is also lined up over the four-day event. The PBF is open to the public. For more information on the Philippine Book Festival and to register for free, visit www.philippinebookfest.com.

Enjoy the fireworks shows

THE Philippine International Pyromusical Competition is ongoing at the SM Mall of Asia. On Saturday, March 14, two more world-class pyrotechnic teams take center stage, transforming the Manila Bay skyline into a canvas of light, music, and color. The spectacle can be viewed from the SM Mall of Asia Seaside Boulevard starting 7:30 p.m. The Philippine International Pyromusical Competition runs every Saturday until April 11 (except April 4).

Support a women’s bazaar at Robinson’s Galleria

THE “Leading Ladies” bazaar is ongoing at the Atrium of the Robinsons Department Store Galleria in Ortigas, Quezon City, until March 15. There, food vendors like G Fuentes Food Processing, Nourish Gourmet Finds, Capellan’s Deli Food Products, and Heredar are joined by arts and crafts stalls by Stamps and Patterns and Project Resin, in a bazaar celebrating Women’s Month.

Meditate with photographer Denise Weldon

FOR THOSE who are tired, stuck, or creatively drained, the quiet of the Metropolitan Museum’s galleries will welcome guests for an interactive meditation inspired by works from the museum’s permanent collection by photographer Denise Weldon. Guided by the artist herself, the session offers a reflective encounter with art and a moment of calm inside the museum. It is open to all, included with the museum’s regular admission pass worth P350. Tickets may be obtained at the reception area, with PWD, senior, and student discounts applicable. It takes place on March 14, 10 a.m. to noon, at the South Gallery on the 3rd floor of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in BGC, Taguig,

Watch Ballet Manila’s Sleeping Beauty

BALLET MANILA’S presentation of Sleeping Beauty, the final offering of the “Princess Trilogy Series,” will be held from March 13 to 15 at the Aliw Theater, CCP Complex, Pasay City. All performances will feature the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO), conducted by Alexander Vikulov, bringing the beloved classic to life with a full live orchestral accompaniment.

Visit The Mind Museum on its anniversary

THIS MARCH, as The Mind Museum celebrates its 14th anniversary, it is inviting the public to rediscover the wonder of science through exclusive promotions and a special program. One is the P14 Anniversary Promo, where visitors can enjoy three-hour access to The Mind Museum for only P14. Promo slots are limited per time slot (9 a.m. to noon, noon to 3 p.m., and 3 to 6 p.m.), and a maximum of two tickets only can be purchased per person. The promo is valid for visits on March 14 and 15 only. There is also a free museum pass for 14-year-old guests when accompanied by at least one paying guest. Visitors must present a valid ID or birth certificate showing the birth year 2012, valid for visits on March 14 and 15 only. Finally, the special anniversary program, “It’s About Time We Talk About Time: How Science Sees Time,” will take place on March 14, 2 p.m., at Mind Pod 3, The Mind Museum. Admission is free, but slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Play with other girl gamers at Ali Mall

THE gaming event “GameHers: Women in Sports” will be offering a girl gamers’ zone at the Activity Area on the Lower Ground Floor of Ali Mall in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City, from March 14 to 15. As part of Araneta City’s month-long celebration of Women’s Month, the event will feature free play activities such as video and arcade games, Beyblade, board games, and more, along with a display of girl character figurines. There will also be a toy fair mounted by Timber Toys.

Walk through Art in the Park

THERE will once again be a chance to see art on a nice summer day out this month at the Jaime Velasquez Park in Salcedo Village, Makati City. For its milestone 20th edition, Art in the Park will present 55 exhibitors representing galleries, art collectives, independent art spaces, and student groups, all showcasing the diversity of Filipino art. It will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 15, Sunday. In addition to entrance to the fair being free, prices for artworks are capped at P70,000, with many art lovers able to score coveted pieces for even less. There will be special exhibits and performances. To fuel up while wandering the booths, there are food and driks vendors. For more information, visit www.artinthepark.ph or @artintheparkph on Facebook and Instagram.

Learn about humanity with Bangaw

IN 1954, William Golding’s Lord of the Flies offered a terrifying look into the innate power-hungry psyche of humanity. Today, the FEU Theater Guild is performing an immersive Filipino adaptation on the tale of group of young people stranded on an island and their devolution. Bangaw has shows until April 24, with ticket prices ranging from P100 to P700. For more details, visit FEU Theater Guild’s social media pages.

Watch The Sandbox Collective’s Spring Awakening

ONGOING until March 22 at the Proscenium Blackbox Theater in Rockwell, Makati City, is The Sandbox Collective’s season opener, the Tony Award-winning rock musical Spring Awakening. With book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik, the production is based on the Frank Wedekind play of the same name. Set in 19th century Germany, it tells the stories of teenagers exploring their burgeoning sexualities and rapidly changing bodies. This version is directed by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, with musical direction by Ejay Yatco. It also marks The Sandbox Collective’s first production under the leadership of its new artistic director, Sab Jose. Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Ana Abad Santos share the role of Adult Woman while Audie Gemora plays the Adult Man. Alongside them are Nacho Tambunting and Alex Diaz who share the role of Melchior Gabor; Nic Chien and Omar Uddin who alternate as Moritz Stiefel; and Sheena Belarmino who plays Wendla Bergmann. Spring Awakening is the inaugural show of The Black Box at The Proscenium Theater. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me (tinyurl.com/SandboxSpring2026).

Get nostalgic with Bagets the Musical

BAGETS THE MUSICAL, a stage adaptation of the 1984 coming-of-age film Bagets, follows a group of high school friends navigating adolescence, family, friendship, and young love. This production by Newport World Resorts, The Philippine Star, and VIVA Communications, is directed by Maribel Legarda, with a book by J-mee Katanyag and music by Vince Lim. The five leads are played by Sam Shoaf, Milo Cruz, Noel Comia, Jr., Ethan David, and Andres Muhlach. They alternate with Jeff Moses, Migo Valid, Tomas Rodriguez, KD Estrada, and Mico Hendrix Chua. Also in the cast are Neomi Gonzales, Natasha Cabrera, Mayen Cadd, Ring Antonio, and Carla Guevara Laforteza. Bagets the Musical runs until March 22 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,000 to P4,000, are now available at the Newport World Resorts Box Office and via TicketWorld.

Watch women-led K-dramas on Viki

RAKUTEN Viki has launched a “Viki Celebrates Women” collection for International Women’s Day. It highlights a collection of female-led Korean dramas. They include: Love Me, starring Seo Hyun-jin as an obstetrician who confronts a family tragedy after a free-spirited music director moves in next door; My Mister, starring IU as a young woman in debt who develops a connection with a middle-aged engineer; and Love Scout, starring Han Ji-min as a corporate recruiter whose life changes when she gets closer with her reliable secretary. Fan favorites in the collection include Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Doctors.

Learn about BTS through a Spotify fan experience

TO CELEBRATE the upcoming release of K-pop boy group BTS’ 5th studio album ARIRANG, Spotify has partnered with the group to give their fans around the world (nicknamed ARMYs) more ways to engage with the music. The digital music platform will be hosting special in-app experiences with surprise content from the members. Select cities will also have immersive pop-ups this year. BTS’ comeback campaign in the app is titled “Decoding ARIRANG.”

Watch Reminders of Him in cinemas

IN CINEMAS starting this week is a powerful story of motherhood, guilt, and the power of love. Reminders of Him, the film adaptation of bestselling author Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, stars Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Lauren Graham, and Rudy Pankow. Directed by Veronica Caswill, who had Hoover’s blessing in handling her story, it begins when a woman gets into an accident with her boyfriend, which lands her in prison. When she returns to her hometown seven years later to rebuild her life, she tries to reconnect with her daughter and builds a romance with a former NFL player and bartender, forging a path to a second life.

Listen to P-pop girl group VVINK’s new single

RISING P-pop group VVINK has dropped “Kailan Ka Aamin,” which serves as the first pre-release single from their upcoming full-length debut album under FlipMusic. Written by Filipino songwriter Nica del Rosario and produced by Julius James “Bojam” De Belen, the pop ballad introduces a more intimate direction for VVINK. The track is a coming-of-age confession inspired by the Thai Girls Love (GL) pair “MilkLove” and the dynamic fans have associated with them. Sonically, “Kailan Ka Aamin” weaves bubblegum pop influences with 1980s-inspired production. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.

Check out PLDT Home Life’s new streaming device

PLDT HOME LIFE has launched StreamTV+, a new high-end streaming device which is packed with 4K visuals made richer with Dolby Vision, multi-dimensional sound powered by Dolby Atmos, audio refined by Bang & Olufsen, and voice control of TV and smart home devices powered by Google Assistant. Through it, PLDT aims to deliver a cinema-grade entertainment experience. PLDT Home Fiber subscribers can purchase StreamTV+ for a one-time payment of P10,990 or P399/month for 36 months. Learn more at pldthome.com/streamtv.