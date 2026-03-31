THE Department of Justice has extended the visa relief for foreign nationals stranded in the Philippines due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East until May 1.

Under the new department order, signed by Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida on March 30, the government moved the original April 1 deadline to accommodate travelers who remain unable to secure return flights to their home countries.

“A number of foreign nationals remain stranded and have been unable to secure flights to return to their home countries,” Mr. Vida stated in the order. “In light of this, the grant of visa relief is hereby extended until 01 May 2026.”

The extension follows an initial directive issued earlier this month, which provided a reprieve for those whose authorized stay expired on or after Feb. 28.

Under the current rules, affected individuals are allowed to remain in the Philippines legally without the burden of overstaying fees, motion for extension costs, or other administrative penalties.

In a clarifying memorandum, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado noted that the relief applies to all departing passengers affected by mass flight cancellations, regardless of their nationality. This includes temporary visitors and tourists whose stay lapsed during the disruption, provided they were scheduled to depart but were prevented from doing so by the conflict.

To avail of the waiver, foreign nationals are required to present proof of their disrupted travel, such as original boarding passes, confirmed flight itineraries, or notifications of cancellation from their respective airlines. The BI has been directed to implement the order immediately to ensure that stranded travelers do not face legal prejudice while arranging their exit from the country. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking