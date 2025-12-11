THE Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday said bone fragments recovered from Taal Lake have not been confirmed as belonging to missing cockfighting enthusiasts.

Prosecutor General Richard Anthony D. Fadullon said DNA testing is needed before the remains could be included as evidence. “We cannot just come up with a conclusion that this would be related to the missing cockfighters,” he said.

The DoJ has recommended filing charges against more than 20 people, including businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang, for multiple offenses, including kidnapping with homicide.

Joint operations by the Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detention Group recovered 981 bone fragments from the lake, 163 of which were suitable for DNA testing, but none have yet matched victims’ samples.

Suspect-turned-witness Julie “Dondon” Patidongan and his brother are under the Witness Protection Program as the investigation continues. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking