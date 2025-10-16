A PHILIPPINE lawmaker on Thursday called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to suspend a newly announced plan allowing Chinese nationals to apply for tourist and business visas online, warning it could open the door to espionage and criminal activity amid escalating tensions with Beijing.

In a statement, Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said the proposed electronic visa (e-visa) system could make it “more convenient” for Chinese spies and criminals to enter the country. He criticized the initiative as poorly timed, given rising security concerns in the South China Sea.

“I am strongly opposed to this plan of our ambassador,” he said, referring to Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime A. FlorCruz, who endorsed the rollout.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said the Philippine Embassy in Beijing would implement the e-visa system for Chinese applicants, part of what it described as “continuing efforts to strengthen people-to-people exchange and facilitate trade and tourism.”

Under the policy, Chinese nationals may apply online for a single-entry, 14-day, nonextendible visa for tourism or business. Approved travelers will be limited to entry via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Mr. Rodriguez argued that national security risks outweigh potential tourism benefits and urged a return to “a stringent process that will require personal appearance and thorough vetting of visa applicants and their records.”

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Concerns over Chinese intelligence operations in the Philippines have intensified in recent months. In August, former Senator Panfilo M. Lacson warned of a widespread espionage network allegedly operated by China’s People’s Liberation Army, citing the presence of suspected sleeper agents in the country.

Earlier this year, Philippine authorities arrested several Chinese nationals on suspicion of spying on military installations and government facilities.

Maritime tensions between the Philippines and China have also deepened, with repeated confrontations near disputed reefs and shoals in the South China Sea. Manila has accused Beijing of aggressive incursions into Philippine waters, while reaffirming its alliance with the US and other regional partners. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio