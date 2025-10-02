THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc, in its role as the National Board of Canvassers, on Thursday proclaimed the nominees of Abono, Ang Probinsyano, and Murang Kuryente party-list groups to fill the three congressional seats vacated by the disqualified Duterte Youth Party-list.

Robert Raymond M. Estrella of Abono, Alfred C. Delos Santos of Ang Probinsyano, and Arthur C. Yap of Murang Kuryente received their certificates of proclamation in a formal ceremony in Manila.

“The nominees will replace the three supposed seats of Duterte Youth since the Commission en banc’s decision against them has become final and executory,” Comelec Chairperson George Erwin M. Garcia said.

The Comelec’s decision to disqualify Duterte Youth became final after the group failed to overturn rulings canceling its registration due to questions over its compliance with party-list requirements.

Results of the 2025 midterm elections showed Abono Party-list, which represents farmers, garnered 254,402 votes. Ang Probinsyano collected 250,555 votes, while Murang Kuryente received 247,526 votes.

Mr. Delos Santos of Ang Probinsyano Party-list said they are aiming to take their oath before Congress next week, “hopefully after the budget hearings concluded,” he told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the proclamation.

“We always want to find what is true and what is right, and we always join what is necessary for the good of our nation,” he added. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking