FORMER Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office Engineer Henry C. Alcantara has categorically denied claims that he recanted prior statements made during Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings, his legal counsel confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by Atty. Emil Karlo L. Joven of ELJ Law Office, Mr. Alcantara’s legal counsel described recent reports circulating on social media and some news outlets as “categorically false and misleading.”

The statement, forwarded to reporters, maintained that Mr. Alcantara remains fully committed to cooperating with the Department of Justice (DoJ) as part of his participation in the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program. It added that his participation follows a Memorandum of Agreement with the DoJ, which serves as a prerequisite for regular admission into the program.

“In short, Engr. Alcantara is not recanting his prior statements,” Mr. Joven said. The lawyer further stressed that evaluation of Mr. Alcantara’s statements, alongside those of other parties in related cases, is a matter solely for the state prosecutors, in accordance with law and procedure.

“The general public must remain vigilant and should obtain information only from verified, identifiable, and reliable sources. Any information coming from sources other than the Department of Justice or from the undersigned should be treated with caution for potential inaccuracy,” he added.

Mr. Alcantara was also spotted at the DoJ on Tuesday for matters relating to the witness protection program, according to Justice department spokesman Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking