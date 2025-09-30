BAGUIO CITY — Investors, local officials, and the bamboo industry leaders, recently met to revive Abra’s once-thriving bamboo industry.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) — Abra, the summit sought to explore investment opportunities in bamboo farming, construction, ecotourism, and food production.

DTI-Abra Officer-in-Charge Marvin T. Arcangel said the summit is part of a wider effort to restore the industry’s economic significance.

Successful bamboo programs from Isabela were presented during the summit as possible models for implementation in Abra.

Mr. Arcangel also noted several challenges the industry faces, including effects of the pandemic, cheaper imported bamboo products, and outdated processing methods, which the department seeks to address through a three-year regional development plan is being drafted.

The Department of Science and Technology is also setting up a Bamboo Innovation Hub at the University of Abra to study bamboo fiber for textiles.

Participants of the summit expressed optimism that renewed collaboration and innovation would help position Abra as a leading bamboo producer in Northern Luzon once again. — Artemio A. Dumlao