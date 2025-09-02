BAGUIO CITY — The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Regional Office 2 is set to investigate a mining firm for alleged violations during its exploration activities in Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya.

This followed complaints from local officials and residents about the company’s operations reached MGB, prompting MGB Director Mario A. Ancheta to order an investigation.

This was also in response to a letter from Nueva Vizcaya lawmaker Timothy Joseph E. Cayton on Aug. 29, who sought the inquiry after receiving reports of alleged violations linked to the exploration project.

The exploration activities reportedly involved uprooting trees and trespassing on private land. These actions have raised environmental and legal concerns among residents and local authorities in Dupax del Norte.

On Aug. 20 and 26, Mr. Cayton, a former mayor of Dupax del Norte, sent letters to the MGB urging the agency to investigate the matter. The complaints highlighted a lack of proper consultation with the community before the exploration began, which is a legal requirement under the exploration permit.

The Barangay Council of Oyao, a farming community in the area, also raised issues like an alleged invalid public consultation on Aug. 15 by the firm that was a mere “information and education campaign.”

This lack of a formal consultation has fueled a swelling opposition to the project.

On Aug. 25, the Oyao Barangay Council denied the firm’s request for a certificate of consultation, which is required for exploration activities under the permit. The council also expressed concern over the potential environmental and livelihood impacts of the project.

Mr. Cayton urged the MGB to confirm whether the company adhered to the conditions of its exploration permit, particularly with regard to public consultations. He also called for a suspension of exploration if any violations of the permit or environmental laws were confirmed.

The MGB Region 2 has agreed to investigate the situation and provide its findings to Mr. Cayton’s office. However, the agency has not provided a timeline for when the investigation will be completed.

Depending on the outcome, the probe could lead to further administrative or legislative actions, according to Mr. Cayton. — Artemio A. Dumlao