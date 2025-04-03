BAGUIO CITY — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Benguet operatives with local policemen torched around 90,000 fully grown marijuana plants discovered in separate lots with a total area of 9,000 square meters on Wednesday in a barangay in Kibungan, Benguet.

PDEA-Cordillera director Derrick Arnold Carreon estimated the marijuana haul to reach P18 million.

Mr. Carreon detailed the operatives discovered 50,000 plants from the first plantation valued at P10 million and around 40,000 plants worth P8 million from the second plantation.

He lamented, however, that operatives were unable to catch any cultivator. — Artemio A. Dumlao