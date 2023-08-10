BAGUIO CITY — Cordillera police caught an alleged car thief who escaped from the Cabarogguis district jail in Quirino province in Cagayan Valley nine years ago.

He was caught in Rizal, Kalinga province on Monday, Cordillera police chief Brigadier General David Peredo said.

The suspect was among four prisoners who escaped from the Cabarogguis jail on Sept. 13, 2014. They were detained for carnapping.

Police received a tip from an informant, leading them to his hideout, Mr. Peredo said. He was turned over to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Regional Office 2. — Artemio A. Dumlao