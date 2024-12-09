BAGUIO CITY — Singapore-based sustainable agricultural solutions firm SoiLabs, launched its innovative biostimulant Soi-X, made from soya waste (okara) in Baguio, including the Philippine market.

SoiLabs transforms what would otherwise be a byproduct of tofu and taho production into a nutrient-rich solution for plant nutrition.

SoiLabs, which joined forces with Japan’s Sanyo Chemical, has linked with Mr. Renato R. Reyes, President of Miracle Soybean Food—Philippines’ largest tofu and taho producer. The partnership repurposes substantial amounts of soya waste generated during production into Soi-X through SoiLabs’ advanced technology.

With its commitment to repurposing waste and promoting environmental sustainability, SoiLabs is poised to play a key role in enhancing agricultural practices in the Philippines, Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) Chairman Gladys Vergara beamed with optimism on the initiative’s success. — Artemio A. Dumlao