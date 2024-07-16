BAGUIO CITY — Fire hit the third floor of the Maharlika Livelihood Complex, Baguio’s first shopping mall built by the Human Settlements Development Corp. under former First Lady Imelda R. Marcos in 1982, at dawn on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire, which started at one of the stalls of the four-story building, was still being investigated.

No one died or got hurt.

A building security guard noticed thick smoke coming from the stall after 1 a.m., according to an initial report by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). He immediately alerted the bureau, which is just 300 meters away.

Fire fighters rushed to the scene and started putting out the blaze. The BFP declared “fire out at 4:30 a.m. — Artemio A. Dumlao