ILOCOS Norte is aiming to attract companies from its sister province Shandong in China to venture in the northern Philippine province.

The Ilocos Norte provincial government said Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc continuously works to create a more “investment-friendly” environment by “ensuring quality infrastructures are built to accommodate business operations, offering strong government support through the amendment of the province’s code to maximize the benefits of all economic activities to all stakeholders.”

The sisterhood agreement between the two provinces was signed in 2002 and various cooperation and partnership programs have been established in different sectors.

Ilocos Norte is eyeing new investments from Shandong, one of the biggest provinces in China in terms of population and economic output.

A delegation from Ilocos Norte — including government officials and representatives of food and agriculture, tourism and creative industries, and trade and investment promotions sectors — were in Shandong last week for a trade mission and explore new partnerships and exchange programs.

Meanwhile, budget carrier Cebu Pacific launched on Monday the return of its flights between Manila and Laoag City, capital of Ilocos Norte.

“Laoag plays a crucial role in preserving the country’s rich history and culture, and Cebu Pacific is excited to finally be able to bring more Juans to this beautiful city,” said Michael Ivan S. Shau, Cebu Pacific Air chief corporate affairs officer.

Perry Martinez, general manager of the Metro Ilocos Norte Council, said in a press briefing Sunday that plans are set for the Laoag Airport expansion to accommodate more domestic and international.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Cebu Pacific to our province, as this signals a renewed hope for our tourism industry. We hope that more airlines will follow suit, as we continue to work together to revitalize our economy and bring back the vibrancy of Ilocos Norte’s tourism sector,” said Mr. Manotoc in a statement from the airline. — Artemio A. Dumlao