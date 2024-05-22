BAGUIO CITY — Abra fisherfolk expect a boost from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources – Cordillera (BFAR) Cordillera, with a new program — Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency (FishCoRe) — to be implemented nationwide.

BFAR-Cordillera Regional Director Lilibeth Signey said one of FishCoRe’s province-beneficiaries is Abra.

The project is funded by the World Bank, which is part of the support to fisherfolk affected by maritime territorial disputes in Philippine-claimed areas of the South China Sea.

Ms. Signey said that Abra was included in the project since the water of the Abra River flows to Ilocos Sur coast towards the Lingayen Gulf and then to the WPS.

She said the P100-million project will be implemented for seven years.

The preparation of the FishCoRe project started last year and its implementation is expected this year.

Ms. Signey said that the fisher folks of Tubo, Lagangilang and Lagayan towns in Abra stand to benefit from the project which entails the distribution of fingerlings, the establishment of hatcheries, and the granting of assistance on post-harvest facilities. — Artemio A. Dumlao