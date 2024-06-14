‘Creative Minds. Generative Algorithms.’

Following the success of last year’s CONVERGENCE event in The Philippines, Collabera Digital, a leading provider in digital engineering solutions, is excited to announce the return of their CIO summit.

CONVERGENCE 2024, themed ‘Creative Minds. Generative Algorithms,’ will be held on June 20, 2024, at Shangri-La The Fort Manila, BGC.

Convergence 2024 will bring together CIOs, CTOs, and C-level executives from leading companies, providing a platform for collaboration, networking, and exchange of groundbreaking ideas.

Kaushik Sarkar, president of Collabera Digital, said, “At Collabera Digital, we believe that the fusion of human creativity and generative algorithms will shape the future of digital innovation. We are excited to bring together business leaders from across organizations & industries to explore the evolving relationship between humans and AI, and the strategies that propel our business innovation & transformation.”

Esteemed business news correspondent Mimi Ong will once again host the event, bringing her insightful and engaging presence to the summit. Attendees can look forward to keynote & panel discussions from industry thought leaders.

“We are excited to bring CONVERGENCE, the Collabera Digital CIO Summit, back to Manila, building on last year’s success. This year promises an even more dynamic experience, with thought-provoking discussions on AI adoption, innovative financial services, and the transformation of global captive centers into innovation hubs. Our interactive experience zones, in partnership with leading technology providers, will offer participants an unparalleled opportunity to engage with cutting-edge solutions. We look forward to hosting CONVERGENCE 2024, connecting, learning, and leading the digital transformation journey for our customers,” said Manan Mehta, senior vice-president & country head, Collabera Digital Philippines.

About Collabera Digital:

Collabera Digital is a new age digital engineering company delivering unique experiences, actionable insights, and intelligent products & platforms at the intersection of talent & technology. We are at the forefront of innovation, blending human creativity with smart technologies to drive transformative solutions. Our client-first and highly collaborative approach enables organizations to accelerate their digital journeys with efficiency and velocity at scale.

Since our inception in 2010, Collabera Digital has soared to unparalleled heights. With a global presence spanning 11 countries throughout APAC and Europe, our network of over 25 offices serves as the epicenter of digital innovation. We proudly cater to a prestigious clientele, counting Fortune 500 companies amongst our 300+ esteemed clients.

For more information, visit www.collaberadigital.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.