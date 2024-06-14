Imagine being whisked away to a dream getaway in Italy simply by sipping on a glass of crisp and fruity Prosecco.

That’s exactly the bespoke experience that The Travel Club+’s loyal customers and special guests enjoyed at “First Class: Exploring the World Through Wine,” an intimate and exclusive wine-tasting event held at its flagship branch at Shangri-La Plaza last May 31, 2024, in partnership with Elevaj Wine Experts.

Exploring Old and New World Wine Destinations

Oly Ruiz, a Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 3 expert, and host Jackie Go, with a WSET 2 certification from Elevaj Wine Experts, led the journey through the art of wine in popular regions like Italy, France, and the USA — where Napa Valley is home.

The wine-tasting journey started in the Old World, with the guests’ glasses being filled with Prosecco, followed by some savory Chianti, an incredible wine that pairs perfectly with food. France was the next stop, with a glass of the vibrant Provence Rosé, a crowd-favorite, followed by the sweet and dessert-friendly Monbazillac. Guests also enjoyed New World wines such as the versatile Chardonnay and the full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon.

Ruiz shared a useful tip on wine pairings, saying that the best food to pair with the wine of your destination is usually also the area’s local cuisine. If you’re looking to embark on a culinary journey of your own, Ruiz also encourages including cities known for producing wine in your travel itineraries as a unique way to immerse with the local culture.

Luggage from the same origins as the wines were also showcased to the guests, making them the perfect partners for culinary travel. Italian brand Piquadro highlighted its lightweight PQ Lite luggage, card case wallets and other leather goods with palpable Italian craftsmanship. To represent France, sophisticated and stylish travel essentials from Delsey Paris were also featured. For those seeking innovation and durability, Briggs & Riley from the United States was presented as the perfect travel companion.

Let Taste Guide Your Travels

One of the guests, Camille Gutierrez, shared that the experience gave her a deeper appreciation for wine. “This event was so informative and packed with learning,” she said.

“You have to find that particular wine made in that specific region or country to appreciate it more and immerse yourself in the local culture,” added event host Jackie Go.

So, uncork your curiosity and plan your next trip with a newfound appreciation for the perfect travel companion — a well-paired glass of wine!

This event is co-presented by Briggs & Riley, Delsey Paris, Piquadro, and Primer Group of Companies, in partnership with Elevaj Wine Experts.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Styling by Neve, Travel Blue, and Grazing Box MNL.

For all things travel, follow The Travel Club on social media: @thetravelclubph and @thetravelclubplus! For all your travel must-haves, visit www.thetravelclub.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.