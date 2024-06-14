TikTok has become a vibrant and inclusive space where Filipinos from all walks of life find empowerment and community. Through its platform, TikTok aims to enable authentic self-expression while ensuring that it remains a safe and positive space. This Pride Month, TikTok celebrates and uplifts the voices of queer creators who inspire and advocate for a more inclusive world through the hashtags #ForYourPride and #YouBelongHere.

From entertaining makeup transformations to heartfelt discussions on embracing authenticity, these queer creators are leveraging TikTok to champion inclusivity and pride. With each video, they redefine visibility and celebration, fostering a more inclusive digital landscape. Ready for a rainbow-infused TikTok experience? Check this list of creators who are sure to fill your feed with fabulous and inclusive content.

Marina Summers

Marina Summers’ journey from TV and advertising producer to drag queen extraordinaire is a testament to the power of self-expression and resilience. Having graced the stages of Drag Race Philippines and captivated audiences on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World, Marina’s ascent to fame inspires members of the LGBTQIA+ community seeking to unleash their creativity and authenticity.

“TikTok gave me my first million views and viral moments,” Marina shares. “It helped in cementing the idea of Marina Summers, especially the brand online. It democratizes creativity and inspires the whole world to discover their artistic expression.”

Through TikTok, Marina showcases her glamorous performances and infuses them with meme-worthy comedy content. For her, TikTok represents a platform that empowers queer Filipinos and provides them with bigger stages to shine on. “It proves that not only are we worthy of the spotlight, but we are also admired,” Marina proudly asserts.

Eva LeQueen

From the stiff corporate life to the dazzling world of drag, Eva Le Queen’s transformation is undoubtedly one for the books. The competitive contestant of the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines was a former Overseas Filipino Worker in Singapore before she boldly pursued her passion for drag. Remarkably, within four months of her drag debut, Eva clinched the first runner-up title at Singapore’s Drag It Out All-Stars competition, showcasing her rapid ascent and innate talent.

“During the pandemic, the world of drag queens closed down,” Eva recalls. “We started #KeepDragAlive and brought drag online through TikTok. It provided access to many talented individuals who wanted to explore drag.”

TikTok offered a platform for Eva to share tutorials and transformation videos and facilitated the growth of the drag community in the Philippines. “TikTok provided access to all queens, all kids who wanted to take part in the art form,” Eva emphasizes. “It’s high time to do drag in the PH, and TikTok has been instrumental in bridging that gap.”

Paul Sumayao of Barbierro

In the Philippines, traditional gender norms have long determined the acceptable spaces for haircuts: salons for women and barbershops for men. Unfortunately, this binary system has left many in the trans and queer community feeling uncomfortable, unwelcome, and uncertain.

Paul Sumayao believes that “Ang buhok ay walang kasarian” (Hair has no gender). He advocates for self-expression through style, affirming that everyone deserves a hairstyle that makes them feel their best. Consequently, he co-founded Barbierro, the Philippines’ pioneering queer barbershop, with a mission to create safe spaces for the queer community through superior grooming services. TikTok played a pivotal role in amplifying his message and connecting with a wider audience.

“Through TikTok, we found out that many of our transmen and lesbian brothers and sisters felt ostracized during haircuts,” Paul shares. “TikTok helped us hear their stories and provided a platform to engage with them.”

For Paul, Barbierro Barbershop represents more than just a business—it’s a legacy of acceptance and empowerment. “Establishing a safe space called Barbierro Barbershop is our way of leaving something behind for young queer kids everywhere,” Paul affirms. “And with TikTok’s support, we can reach even more people and let them know that #YouBelongHere.”

Roanne and Tina

Roanne and Tina, the dynamic duo behind Queer Safe Spaces Inc., have been vocal advocates for love, acceptance, and inclusivity. Their journey on TikTok has been a testament to the platform’s ability to amplify marginalized voices and spark meaningful conversations. “Thanks to TikTok, we feel heard and seen,” Roanne expresses. “It served as an entry point for our partnership with TikTok Philippines, leading to initiatives like the Queer Prom co-presented by TikTok.”

Having faced their share of struggles as a queer couple, Tina and Roanne empathize with the challenges encountered by fellow LGBTQIA+ individuals. This empathy led them to establish Queer Safe Spaces Inc., which is dedicated to fostering a supportive environment for the Filipino LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.

Their partnership with TikTok Philippines has enabled them to reach a wider audience and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights more effectively. Through creative campaigns and collaborations, they’ve amplified their message of love and acceptance, paving the way for transformative initiatives like the Queer Prom: You Belong Here, a fundraising effort to establish a physical safe space center for the Filipino LGBTQIA+ community.

“We hope that through initiatives like the Queer Prom, we can provide a physical institution that addresses the diverse needs of our community,” Tina explains. “Because everyone deserves to feel validated and loved, and TikTok has been instrumental in amplifying that message.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

