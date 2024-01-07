BAGUIO CITY — Following the past year’s leadership struggle within management, the Benguet Electric Cooperative (Beneco) is now intent on collecting over P200,000 in unpaid electricity bills by the Smart City Command Center (SC3) covering the months of August 2021 to December 2022.

For the unpaid bills to be settled, the Baguio City Council has approved the request for authority of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong so that the amount could be charged to the 2023 Appropriations of the SC3.

The Beneco sent its notice to the city government last Nov. 13, to collect P201,304 in electricity consumed by the SC in the fit of the pandemic when it operated the Iot boxes of the SC3, and Air Quality Monitoring devices installed in different parts of the city.

Based on the certification of the Local Finance Committee, there is a P2,177,48.57 fund for the electricity expenses of the operation of the SC3, which Mr. Magalong intends to tap to settle the arrears. — Artemio A. Dumlao