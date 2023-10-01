BAGUIO CITY — A temporary halt to the proposed construction of a bypass road at the Buyog Watershed, here, was decided by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), following legal impediments and other issues raised by stakeholders.

First, the City Engineering Office raised concern that the bypass road could potentially cause adverse ecological impacts on the watershed, one of five in the city.

Second, the Buyog Watershed falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Baguio Water District, which also expressed its reservations about the proposed project since there exists a proclamation that no structures should be built within the watershed. Also, the road’s planned route traverses a daycare center.

Moreover, the project may also affect the proposed rainwater harvesting facility being worked out by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong for possible implementation in 2024.

It was learned that the bypass road was proposed by Baguio Rep. Marquez “Mark” O. Go in response to requests from the village chiefs of Barangays Pinget, West Quirino Hill, and Middle Quirino Hill.

The barangay chairmen cited the benefits of having the bypass road in the area that would serve as an emergency pass, aiding in their mobility as it would connect two distinct areas.

They also said that the presence of the road would prevent squatters from encroaching on open land.

Noting the concerns raised, the Baguio City District Engineer’s Office of the DPWH decided to suspend the project in the meantime while legal impediments have not been resolved.

It would endorse the matter to the City Buildings and Architecture Office (CBAO) “to check on structures that have encroached within the said watershed since it is clear on the said proclamation that there should not be any type of structure within the said reserve.”

The matter will also be escalated to the Baguio City council for further consideration and appropriate action.

For their part, concerned barangay heads will work out the inclusion of the project in the amended process for the segregation of some portions of the watershed for awarding to qualified occupants. — Artemio A. Dumlao