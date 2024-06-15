From US to Dubai, GCash and Filipino Communities come together to celebrate PHL Independence Day

GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance app and largest cashless ecosystem, brought the spirit of Filipino independence to overseas Filipino communities this June. From the vibrant streets of New York City to the sun-kissed shores of California and the cosmopolitan hub of Dubai, GCash joined hands with Filipino communities to celebrate our cultural heritage and foster stronger ties with the homeland.

GCash took part in Independence Day commemorations in New York City, California, and Dubai, where it shared important new features that aim to make digital financial services more accessible to and even better for Filipinos living and working outside of the Philippines.

“At GCash, when we say that ‘Finance for All’ is our vision, it means we are driven to go beyond the Philippines and reach as many Filipinos as we can around the globe,” said Paul Albano, General Manager of GCash International. “We are honored to join our community in this distinctly Filipino celebration, and we’re eager to share all the ways GCash has been continuously innovating and enhancing our services to meet the needs of our kababayan overseas.”

As GCash continues to expand its reach, Filipinos worldwide can look forward to more responsive services, greater financial empowerment, and connectivity—thus bridging the gap between continents and reinforcing the bonds of community and culture.

Filipino community coast-to-coast celebrate Independence Day with GCash

The US leg of this year’s Philippine Independence Day commemorations included the grand Independence Day Parade in New York—the largest outside of the Philippines—held on June 2, 2024. The Philippine Independence Day Council, Inc. (PIDCI), a nonprofit umbrella organization of Filipino-American associations along the East Coast, hosted the event. Now in its 34th year, the parade has grown to become an annual celebration of Filipino culture, the strengthening of familial and community ties, and the joyful display of Filipino pride.

At the NYC booth set up during a street fair parallel to the Independence Day parade, GCash featured partnerships with financial institutions like Meridian—effectively synergizing US-based financial services and the mobile wallet that has become a staple across the Philippines.

On June 8, over on the West Coast, the city of Carson in California came alive with whole-day festivities for its own Independence Day celebrations. The community event held at Veterans Park featured booths, a parade, and cultural presentations—all showcasing Filipino culture, past and present, as well as the joys of coming together with family and friends.

At the Carson commemoration, GCash also set up booths to share with members of the Filipino community the latest exciting updates about GCash, its international expansion, and its position as a seamless digital financial solution for Filipinos overseas. Foremost is the news that the app is now available for download in the US using a US mobile phone number. Cashing in and sending money is also now made easier and more convenient through direct cash-ins from more than 12,000 US banks to GCash accounts.

GCash and Meridian enable transfers from 12,000 US banks to GCash peso accounts

GCash’s partnership with Meridian, an instant payments technology company headquartered in New York City, has enabled the direct in-app transfer of US-based user funds from over 12,000 US banks to GCash accounts. Upon cash-in, the service automatically converts dollar amounts into Philippine pesos with competitive ForEx rates. Cash-ins come with a $1 fee per transaction.

“At GCash, we want to help with the most important thing for our countrymen abroad: how they can care for their families and maintain connections with their loved ones despite the distance,” Albano said. “With GCash’s international expansion, this is exactly what we are doing. We’re making it possible for Filipinos overseas to take better control of their finances, and sending money to the Philippines is more convenient with our competitive rates.”

GCash joins Dubai migrant workers in celebrating PH-UAE relations

Across the globe, in Dubai, the Filipino community gathered at the 126th Kalayaan 2024 celebration held at the Dubai World Trade Center. The event, which featured cultural presentations and tributes to Filipino traditions, celebrated the continuous contributions of overseas Filipinos toward nation-building efforts across two countries. It also honored the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines.

During the event’s bazaar, GCash showcased its global expansion efforts to Filipinos who have made a second home in the UAE. It shared latest innovations that aim to empower overseas Filipino workers by giving them more control of their finances alongside the ability to support their families back in the Philippines—all through a convenient and reliable access to financial services by way of the GCash app.

GCash International expansion to reach millions of overseas Filipinos

GCash announced in March that it has expanded its international reach and fully launched its global push following approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Filipinos in 14 territories—the US, Canada, Italy, the UK, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Spain, Germany, and Singapore—can now use international mobile numbers to sign up for and use the GCash app. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will follow suit in the next half of 2024.

With its expansion outside of the Philippines, GCash is able to serve and empower more Filipinos, wherever they may be based. In addition to free, real-time money transfers between GCash wallets for convenient access to funds, as well as the ability to buy load for loved ones back home, GCash users abroad can now directly pay their bills—ranging from utilities and tuition fees to government payables like taxes and contributions—from more than 1,900 Philippine billers.

To access GCash outside the Philippines, simply download the GCash app on Google Play, App Store, or Huawei AppGallery with an active international SIM card. On the app, select the country, type in your mobile number, and fill out important personal information to register; residency requirements may apply. Next, set your MPIN then proceed to log in. Prepare your valid ID, like your Philippine passport, for scanning to verify your account. Afterward, complete the facial verification via a selfie and provide additional information, then wait for the SMS confirmation. After receiving the confirmation, you can now enter your MPIN and use the app.

