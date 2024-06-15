IBPAP honors IT-BPM companies at Solaia 2024

Various Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) companies received recognition last Friday in Solaia: The IT-BPM Awards 2024 held during the 20th year celebration of the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).

“This inaugural awards event highlights their innovative initiatives, resilience, and contributions to industry advancement,” IBPAP stated in their press release.

Staged at the awards night, Synchrony Global Services Philippines, Inc. reigned first, followed by Cisco and Accenture in the 2024 Great Place to Work for IT-BPM category. Other companies that made it to the list were Atlassian, Via Appia Philippines, Inc., TaskUs, Teleperformance, Capital One Philippines, 3M GSC Philippines, and DXC Technology Philippines.

Aside from ranking third in the great workplaces, Accenture bagged two more awards – Innovative Program of the Year and BPM Company of the Year in the event.

“As a talent-led organization, Accenture puts people first. We embrace diversity as a source of innovation, creativity, and competitive advantage,” the IT company mentioned on its website.

The Innovative Program of the Year recipient was a company that offered “groundbreaking” service, accelerating the benefits for the organization, stakeholders, employees, and customers. Meanwhile, the BPM Company of the Year was awarded to a company with significant improvement in customer satisfaction and experiences, going beyond the conventional cost-saving paradigm.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) also won in the Technology Company of the Year category due to its commitment to pioneering technologies and spearheading innovative and tech-driven services to enhance customer satisfaction and experiences.

“IBM’s dedication to putting clients first continues to be the driving force behind its success,” the tech company stated in their press release last February as they received another acknowledgment from G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards.

Other awardees at the event are:

SME of the Year – Multisys

Company for Regional Development – Foundever

Global Capability Center of the Year – JP Morgan

Outstanding LGUs and Luminary of the Year

Apart from companies, notable government officials were commended as well for their contributions to the said industry.

Applauded for his remarkable contributions to the IT-BPM industry in the country, the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go became the first IT-BPM Luminary awardee.

According to IBPAP, a visionary with a track record and insight that positively impacted the IT-BPM ecosystem, and the Philippine economy is given this award.

“My professional growth is very much linked to the BPM industry. Nearly 25 years ago, I probably built one of the earliest BPO buildings and took quite a number of BPO companies nationwide,” Mr. Go shared as he reflected on his career journey in his acceptance speech.

He added that throughout the years, the IT-BPM industry has been one of the strongest pillars that contributes to the country’s economy.

Quezon City and Iloilo City Local Government Units (LGU) were recognized too for their efforts in facilitating ease of doing business and attracting IT-BPM investments in their respective communities.

“This award recognizes an LGU that consistently partners with the IT-BPM industry and IBPAP, implementing policies and creating an environment conducive to industry growth,” the host organization elaborated.

To cap off the night, IBPAP President Jack Madrid asserted that the IT-BPM industry in the country aims to reach 1.9 million full-time employees by 2026 and over $40 billion in export revenues.

“As we look ahead into the next few decades, let us expect more change and more challenges,” Mr. Madrid said. – Almira Louise S. Martinez