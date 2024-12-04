ENDEAVOR PHILIPPINES, a global community that supports high-impact entrepreneurs across various industries, aims to expand its network by promoting a culture of mentorship among businesses.

“We aim to foster a deeply rooted pay-it-forward culture within our entrepreneurial community,” Endeavor Philippines Managing Director Manny Ayala said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

The organization is working to broaden its network of business founders from 46 to 100 by 2035, he said.

In its ten-year plan, Endeavor Philippines hopes to transform the country into a global source of high-impact entrepreneurs, with founders dedicated not only to building world-class companies but also to paying it forward. High-impact entrepreneurs are those who launch and grow ventures capable of making substantial economic, social, or environmental contributions.

“Each success story sparks another, creating a lasting cycle of growth and positive impact for generations to come,” Mr. Ayala said.

According to the global community, the multiplier effect highlights how one founder’s journey and mentorship help other entrepreneurs navigate and excel in the industry.

“Our core focus is searching for, selecting, and supporting entrepreneurs,” Mr. Ayala said.

“Each founder we back is a catalyst for innovation and opportunity, multiplying their success by mentoring, investing, and paving the way for others,” he added.

Since its launch in 2015, Endeavor has supported 33 companies across various industries, such as fintech, e-commerce, and logistics. The company also noted that it collectively generated over $900 million (P53.1 billion) in revenue, created 66,000 jobs, and raised $1 billion (P58.98 billion) in capital in 2023.

“We’re not just supporting individual entrepreneurs; we’re building a chain reaction that reshapes industries and empowers entire communities,” Mr. Ayala said.

Moving forward to 2025, the company plans to continue its usual events, such as MatchCap, a networking event held in Singapore that aims to connect investors and entrepreneurs.

Mr. Ayala added that he intends to improve the group’s Scale Up program, a global set of programs designed to help early-stage and high-potential entrepreneurs through curated mentorship.

“This year we had a cohort of eight; hopefully, we can double that number of people in the cohort.”

Another MatchBiz event, where startups can meet large conglomerates, will also commence next year. “In this country, it’s super important to work with conglomerates,” he said. — Almira Louise S. Martinez