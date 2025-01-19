BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong signaled an alert on Saturday night after public health officials confirmed the city’s first case of monkeypox (MPOX) case here.

Advising everyone to observe health precautions, Mr. Magalong said “there is no cause for panic or a lockdown.” But it is advised to be careful and to follow the usual health protocols like the use of face masks and observance of physical distancing, hand and personal hygiene, and proper ventilation, the mayor said.

The Baguio City Health Services Office led by City Health Officer Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes said the first case here involved a 28-year-old male. His infection was caused by the less severe Clade II mpox virus type and not Clade I which is considered deadly.

MPOX is a viral disease often characterized by rashes or blisters.

The patient had completed isolation and was cured on Jan. 17. — Artemio A. Dumlao