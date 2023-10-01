BAGUIO CITY — A 13-year-old Muay Thai prodigy will represent his home province Kalinga and the Philippines, in the ongoing world martial arts tourney at Kemer, Antalya, Turkey.

Salko Osmundo Gonnay Velic, a shining fighter trained under Team “Tribu Banwar” (Hero Tribe) in Bulanao, Tabuk City, Kalinga boarded the plane on Sept. 30, 2023 bound to Turkey.

He will fight his way to the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) 2023.

Also known as “Boy Tisoy,” Mr. Velic is a pupil of Saint Louis College of Bulanao, Tabuk City, Kalinga. He traces his roots from Pasil.

According to his coach Erwin Tagure, Mr. Velic’s journey to the world Muay Thai championship and especially his plane fare for Turkey was made possible by the support of his Tribu Banwar team mates, the people from different sectors in Tabuk City, the Local Government Unit and the people of Pasil, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who are from Kalinga among others.

They chipped in to raise the amount needed by the young fighter for his training and transportation.

Also to raise funds, Mr. Velic’s friends and team mates and Tabuk City supporters and benefactors initiated a fund drive where they collected used papers, plastic and other junk materials.

Mr. Tagure said the support reaffirmed his strong belief in Mr. Velic’s abilities.

The coach also said that the young fighter has the it to become a chamption— strong will and determination — inspired greatly by his love of his family. — Artemio A. Dumlao