BAGUIO CITY — Ilocos Norte has the lowest poverty incidence rate among families, at 0.3%, and among the population, at 0.5%, the lowest poverty incidences in the provincial category recorded throughout the country for 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

Ilocos Norte governor Matthew M. Manotoc said attributed this to Ilokanos’ resilience.

Employment and livelihood-opportunity projects and programs being implemented by the provincial government, like the “Mataginaginayon a Progreso,” “Agri ka Dito,” “Naruay a Pangedan Job Fairs,” and “IN na Kabuhayan Livelihood Program,” among others, are some of the initiatives undertaken to support the people, especially those in the marginalized sector in fighting against poverty.

While Mr. Manotoc takes pride in this achievement, he assured he will remain relentless in ensuring that the poverty statistics reflect the reality of the everyday lives of Ilokanos.

Mr. Manotoc vowed he will continuously work with various private and public sectors, national government agencies, and local and international businesses to meet the increasing demands of the people, fight poverty, and provide the best quality of life every Ilokano family deserves. — Artemio A. Dumlao