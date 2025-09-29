BUDGET Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman is open to adjust education allocations together with legislative counterpart to address potential funding gap in state universities and colleges (SUCs).

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it is open for adjustments and committed to work closely with lawmakers to “calibrate funding levels that reflect realistic enrollment projections.”

This came as Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV flagged a potential funding gap, citing data from the Philippine Association of State Colleges and Universities which projected that SUC enrollment, currently at 1.97 million students, may rise by 300,000 in 2026.

Mr. Aquino warned that the DBM’s package might fall short by P3.29 billion if allocations don’t match projections.

“We must ensure alignment between projections per SUC and the corresponding Free Higher Education funding — so that no institution is left behind or underfunded,” she said, echoing calls from Senate leadership,” Ms. Pangandaman said in response.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has called for the reallocation of the P255.5-billion slashed budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways to priority programs, including the education sector.

“We stand with this realignment, and we will make sure it is implemented properly so that our students, teachers, and SUCs receive the support they deserve,” the DBM Chief said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante