PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has signed Republic Act No. 12254 or the E-Governance Act, which seeks to streamline government processes and improve transparency through a unified digital system.

Signed on Sept. 5, the law designates the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) as the lead implementor of the law. It will craft an e-government master plan to modernize services and align with the Philippine Development Plan.

The measure mandates the integration of agencies such as the Land Transportation Office and Department of Foreign Affairs into a single digital platform accessible via a mobile app.

Local government units (LGUs) must also establish their own digital portals or adopt the eLGU system within a year.

The law further requires agencies and LGUs to improve their websites and set up e-bulletin boards to ensure timely and efficient public information. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana